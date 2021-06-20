Star Wars: The Black Series in The Daily LITG, 20th June 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Star Wars: The Black Series, The Daily LITG, 20th June 2021

Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
Star Wars: The Black Series in The Daily LITG Credit: Hasbro

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
  2. Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
  3. Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  4. Letterkenny Finally Gets Their Own Wave of Pops From Funko
  5. Shadow Ho-Oh Is Now Live In Pokémon GO: June 2021
  6. Olivier Coipel New Designs For I Am Batman From DC Comics
  7. Brand New Day for Spider-Man as Nick Spencer Swings Off Into Sunset
  8. DC Comics Launches I Am Batman #1 by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel
  9. Dan DiDio Scraps New DC Comics Timeline For The Second Time
  10. Doctor Who: Mandip Gill Shares Jodie Whittaker's Birthday Mode Look

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, Warren Ellis

Bleeding Cool published an article on then-recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things do take a lot of time.

  1. Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
  2. Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
  3. Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
  4. It's Not Just Warren Ellis Either – The Daily LITG, June 19th 2020
  5. DC Comics Removes Warren Ellis Dinosaur Batman Story From Death Metal
  6. Full Marvel Comics September 2020 Solicitations – So Far
  7. The Good Place: Jacinto, Harper Comment on Megan Amram Tweets
  8. DC Drops Cameron Stewart Comic After Social Media Allegations
  9. An Even Fuller Marvel Comics Solicitations for September 2020
  10. The Walmart Report: New 4 Packs, DC Supply, Diamond Demand

LITG two years ago, Iron Man crosses over

A year ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

  1. Today, Iron Man Crosses Over With The DC Comics Universe – Twice
  2. A Very Big Change for Bruce Wayne in Today's Batman #73 (Spoilers)
  3. And Now Another Major Change for Luthor in Today's Justice League #26 (Spoilers)
  4. A Very Big Change in Today's Aquaman #49 (Spoilers)
  5. 13 Things We Learned From Frank Miller's Clark Kent in Superman Year One #1 (Spoilers)

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Marc Andreyko, writer on Manhunter, TorsoBatwoman, Wonder Woman '77.
  • Tyler Kirkham, artist on Green Lantern, Earth 2
  • Jamie Boardman, former Marketing Director at Titan Comics
  • John E. Workman Jr, comic book letterer.
  • Mike Marano, writer on Holmes Inc.
  • Guy Dorian Sr, artist on Rom, Marvel Comics Presents.
  • Justin F. Gabrie, former Marvel editor

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

