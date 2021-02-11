Peacemaker and The Flash – The Daily LITG, 11th February, 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Law And Order, James Gunn, Pokémon GO or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, Law And Order – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the e burns.
- Peacemaker: John Cena Posts MHA Love for Deku's "You Can't See Me!"
- The Flash Season 7 Poster: The Future Favors The Fast (Uh-Oh, Barry)
- Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & Ice-T Continue the "SVU" Reunion
- Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Honors Charlie Day with BDay Outtake
- McDonalds Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With Exclusive Cards
- Gunnsplaining Marvel Movie Direction To James Gunn
- Red X Revealed In Future State: Teen Titans, But No One Any The Wiser
- McDonald's Pokémon TCG Cards Selling For High Prices Online
- Tonight Is Latias & Latios Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
- Opinion: Does Gina Carano Realize That Not All Nazis Wore Uniforms?
- Californian Comic Shop Posts It Pays $16.30 Minimum Wage, Goes Viral
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Legendary Comics Announces Upcoming Godzilla vs Kong Comics and Novels
- Patrick Gleason Brings His Webhead To His Man-Thing
- Image Comics Ends Line-Wide Returnability Programme
- What If DC Publish A Poison Ivy Graphic Novel Without Telling Anyone?
- Henry Peter Gyrich Returns To Type – Krakoan X-Men Comics Spoilers
- Last Two Hours Of Banksy Prints, Lithos and Items At Auction
- Rorschach Presidential Candidate Turley First Appeared In Watchmen #2
- Bowen McCurdy's Cover Your Tracks – A Queer OGN For Post-Apocalypse
- Australia Avoided Being Knullified? Today's King In Black Spoilers
- DaNi Draws Black Beth For Rebellion/2000AD Specials In 2021
- Kyle Higgins' Black Market Narrative, With New Comic With Mat Groom
- Today, The Eternals Do Monty Python For Marvel Comics (Spoilers)
- TOLDJA: Chip Zdarsky's Justice League: The Last Ride
- Rorschach #5's "Some People Need Masks, Some Don't" Attracts Criticism
LITG one year ago – We Scooped Death Metal
And Death Note was back – so much Death!
- Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Metal Sequel, 'Death Metal' To Be Announced by DC on Wednesday?
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Only One Barnes & Noble DC Exclusive Coming So Far, Batman Last Knight on Earth HC
- Boom Studios' CEO Agrees With Image Publisher About Publishing Fewer Comics
- Funko Emerald City Comic Con Reveals – Dungeons & Dragons
- Funko Emerald City Comic Con Reveals – DC Comics
- Has Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Retired?
- Marvel Confirms The Marvels by Kurt Busiek, Alex Ross and Yildiray Cinar (Again)
- "Power Book II: Ghost" Teaser: Familiar Faces, Summer Debut [VIDEO]
- A Fan-Favorite 90s Story Returns in Venom #23 [Preview]
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Chris Burnham, artist of Die!Die!Die!, Nameless, Officer Downe, and Batman Inc
- Mike Meyer, founder of Twist And Shout Comics
