Pokémon, Zack Snyder, Superboy Prime – Daily LITG, 23rd December 2020

Posted on | by Rich Johnston

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including what DC Comics is up to in three months. Whether that's Pokémon GO, Zack Snyder, Superman Prime or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG Credit: DC Comics

Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, Zack Snyder, Superman Prime – The ten most-read stories yesterday…

  1. Shiny Legendary Pokémon That Have Yet To Be Released In Pokémon GO
  2. Zack Snyder Wants To Write A Jim Lee Comic In Which Joker Kills Robin
  3. Superboy-Prime, Still Making Changes In Death Metal (Spoilers)
  4. WWE TLC Results: Randy Orton Murders Bray Wyatt Live on PPV
  5. The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Chimes in on Season Two Finale
  6. Pokémon GO's Best & Worst of 2020: Worst Shiny Releases
  7. Cobra Kai, The Karate Kid Cast Reunion Looks to Sweep Hunger's Leg
  8. Let's Take A Look At Some New Hasbro Marvel Legends & Retro Figures
  9. Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Confirms Pregnancy Written Into Season 5
  10. Tonight Is Shiny Snorunt Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more about comic books.

  1. Richard Meyer Has Voluntarily Dismissed Lawsuit against Mark Waid
  2. Ablaze Publish Maria Llovet's Eros/Psyche in March 2021
  3. TMNT The Last Ronin Gets A Director's Cut As #2 Delayed Yet Again
  4. Marvel Launches Black Knight Comic Ahead Of Kit Harington Playing Him
  5. Batman/Superman Has The Poison Ivy Fans Want, Locked Up In The Past
  6. DC Future State Gossip: Who Is That New Flash And What's Their Name?
  7. Legion Of Super-Heroes #12 Delayed Into The Future – Until 2021
  8. First Look: Witchblade 1/2 Reveals First Cavewoman Witchblade Bearer
  9. Brits Can't Post Anything Abroad Right Now?
  10. Looking For Clues In Brian Bendis' Final Action Comics #1028
  11. When You Are A Comic Shop In Tier 4 Lockdown, London & the South East

LITG two years ago…Outlander Book 9 was confirmed

And Playstation 5 wasn't coming in 2019

  1. Diana Gabaldon Confirms Outlander Book 9 2019 Release Date
  2. Did Sony Just Tease the PlayStation 5 for a 2019 Release?
  3. Doctor Who: Rose Tyler – The Woman Who Saved the Doctor (VIDEO)
  4. Doctor Who 'Resolution': Deconstructing the New Year Special's Trailer
  5. Brian Bendis Confirms Lois Lane Comic by Greg Rucka?

What's happening today…

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Joshua Williamson, writer on The Flash
  • Gareb Shamus, founder of Wizard World and Wizard Magazine
  • Jeff Whiting, artist on The Ferret, Prototype, Ultraforce, The Solution.
  • Phil Felix, comic book letterer on Nam, Iron Man, Nick Fury, Ravage 2099
  • Rick Magyar, artist on The Question, Vigilante, Crux, Fantastic Four, Exiles, Dungeons & Dragons
  • Antonio Dee, creator of The Changeling
  • Tony Caputo, publisher of NOW Comics
  • Noel John Tominack, comic writer on Furrlough.9

