Putting Zips On Boba Fett In The Daily LITG, 18th January 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully a few fewer in 2022. And the 100 most-read stories of 2021. Oh yeah, and apparently Americans don't use the English word "zip" but replace it with "zipper". And then complain a lot in the comments that they have no idea what "zip" means.
- Chris Weston Annoyed Boba Fett Can Use Zips When Last Jedi Couldn't
- The Witcher Showrunner: "I Am Very Sorry to Those Who I've Hurt"
- Jared Padalecki Says Walker Can Thank Supernatural For Mitch Pileggi
- Joss Whedon Offers "Buffy" Reax: "Sometimes You Had to Yell" & More
- Inferno Was Hickman's Last X-Men And He'll Miss New Mutants The Most
- Amazing Fantasy #15 Milestone Edition CGC 9.8 On Auction
- Eternals: Thoughts About Marvel's Flawed But Interesting Experiment
- More Upcoming Spider-Man & X-Men Memory Wipes (Spoilers)
- 1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West
- Arrow: Stephen Amell on Arrowverse vs Reality; Offers Ramsey Congrats
- Meet The Gamorra Corps (Briefly) In Superman: Son Of Kal-El #7
- Nubia Gets A New Weapon Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- Bill Sienkiewicz To Republish Stray Toasters In Deluxe Format
- Reckoning War Teasers for Marvel Comics This Week? (Spoilers)
- First Look At Brian Azzarello & Maria Llovet's Faithless III
- TMNT: The Last Ronin And Saga Top Advance Reorders One More Time
- Explaining All Those Comic Book Creator Credits On Eternals
- Putting Zips On Boba Fett In The Daily LITG, 17th January 2022
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Dave Bautista knows just what manatees need his help.
- Niantic Posts & Deletes Promise To Improve Pokémon GO Community Day
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
- Batwoman Season 2 Preview: Ryan Wilder Offers Her PO a Reality Check
- The Unreleased Unova Shinies in Pokémon GO – Part Four
- The Rookie Season 3 Preview: Nolan Deals with an Unexpected Visitor
- Titans: Curran Walters BDay Wishes Include Red Hood Final Fitting Look
- Law & Order: SVU: Benson & Stabler Are Back- And A Little Bit Closer
- CW Update: Riverdale Spinoff, Arrow S09, Lost Boys, Swamp Thing, More
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift Slows The Whole Franchise Down
- Pokémon GO Machop Community Day 2021 Review
- Some Thoughts On The Seeds from Dark Horse Comics
- The Hard Boiled Inspirations of Batman Villain Black Mask
- Marvel Omnibuses – Kull The Destroyer & Aliens: Original Years Vol 2
- What Price Anthologies for DC Comics – And The Creators?
- Andi Watson Sells Punycorn Graphic Novel to Clarion
- Future State Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Dark Detective #1
- Obscure Comics: General Mills Presents Batman V Superman #2 & Cereal
- Bleeding Cool's Comic Book and Graphic Novel JobWatch
- Scholastic To Publish Shauna J. Grant's Mimi & Penelope Graphic Novel
- I, Lusiphur and the Dark Magic Beginnings of Drew Hayes' Poison Elves
- DC Comics April 2020 Solicitations Frankensteined
- Marvel Comics Solicitations April 2020– 19 Solicits From X-Factor to New Warriors, Frankensteined
- Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang Introduce New Gen Z X-Men in Children of the Atom this April
- Joker War is Coming to Batman Comics, And it Starts in April
- Does Nightwing Get His Dick Back in April?! Or are DC's Solicitations Confused?
- Will Batman: Three Jokers by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok Be Solicited Today? (Answer: NO)
- "Psych 2: Lassie Come Home": Shawn & Gus Are On the Case [IMAGE]
- Jonathan Hickman Says You Don't Have to Buy Every X-Men Book if You Don't Want to
- Joker, Joker, and More Joker in DC Comics Full April 2020 Solicitations (Did We Mention Joker?)
- Punisher Creator Gerry Conway Speaks Out Against QAnon Appropriation Of Punisher Logo
- Samuel L. Jackson Tells Jimmy Fallon How He Became Nick Fury
- Final Fantasy XIV's Blue Mage Job is Completely Ridiculous
- Kate Mulgrew Shares Her Favorite 'Star Trek: Voyager' Memory
- 12 DC Comics Covers Revealed – Rob Liefeld's Superman, Artgerm's Wonder Woman, Frank Cho's Catwoman and More
- LATE: Doomsday Clock #9
Ryan Benjamin, artist on Ghost, Suicide Squad, Grifter and WildCATS
- Ryvre Hardrick of G-Mart Comics, Chicago
- Charles Yoakum, inker on Turok, Grackle, Trinity Angels, Eternal Warrior
- Leonard Sultana, comics journalist
