Rick and Morty's Jerry Update – The Daily LITG, 29th of March 2021

Daily LITG: Jerry Update – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
- James Gunn Tells Gail Simone She Should Really Read This Article
- An Open Letter To Comic Book Publishers About NFT From Mike Deodato
- So What Exactly Is Going On with WWE Fastlane on Peacock?
- Law & Order: Organized Crime Preview Images, E01 & E02 Overviews
- Walker: Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki: Embrace the Silver
- Kim's Convenience Alum Land New Projects, Including Spinoff Series
- New Pokémon Will Debut In Pokémon GO This April
- SCOOP: Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's Moon Knight #1 in July
- Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Hamm as Iron Man, Fillion as Wonder Man & More
- Amazing Spider-Man #62 Review: Surely Not "Amazing"
- The Elusive First Appearance of Captain Atom Up for Auction
- Taskmaster #5 Review: Shining A Light Into Gray Spaces
- Doctor Doom's Star Turn in Marvel Super-Heroes #20 Up for Auction
- DC To Collect Entire Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus
- Marvel To Publish Audio Version Of Their Novels From 70s, 99s and 00s
- First Story Page Of Daredevil #1 Original Artwork, At Auction
- HarperAlley To Teach Kids How To Read Comics With New Line
- Geoff Johns And Gary Frank On Geiger #1 From Image Comics (VIDEO)
- Steve Ditko's Original Art When Spider-Man Lost His Specs, At Auction
- Diamond Comics UK Agrees To Keep Distributing DC Comics Through 2021
LITG two years ago – Bendis changed an ending
And Superboy was getting older.
- DC Comics Made Brian Bendis Change the Ending of Action Comics #1009…
- Sony is Trying to Make Sure DC Never Makes a Sequel to Zero Hour
- So How Old is Superboy Now? Justice League #24 Adds a New Glitch…
- 'Lois Lane is the Most Dangerous Woman in the DC Universe' – Brian Bendis
- 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2, Episode 11 "Perpetual Infinity" [PREVIEW]
Comic book birthdays today
- Marc Silvestri, co-founder of Image Comics, creator of Cyberforce and Witchblade
- Val Mayerik, co-creator of Howard The Duck
- Elizabeth Hand, co-creator of Anima
- G. Raymond Eddy, creator of Galen The Saintly
- Mikael Bergkvist, creator of Agent Marc Saunders
- Billy Hodge, artist on Dr Weird
- Matthew Poe, creator of Babylon Jones, Exploitation Now, Errant Story and Does Not Play Well with Others
- Sean Forney, colourist on Lark's Killer
- Martin Eden, creator of O Men, Spandex and Zeros.
- Alan Quah, artist on Anywhere, Dark Souls, X-O Manowar
