Rick and Morty's Jerry Update – The Daily LITG, 29th of March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Rick And Morty, Marvel Comics, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Jerry Update – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG two years ago – Bendis changed an ending

And Superboy was getting older.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Marc Silvestri, co-founder of Image Comics, creator of Cyberforce and Witchblade

co-founder of Image Comics, creator of Cyberforce and Witchblade Val Mayerik, co-creator of Howard The Duck

co-creator of Howard The Duck Elizabeth Hand, co-creator of Anima

co-creator of Anima G. Raymond Eddy , creator of Galen The Saintly

, creator of Galen The Saintly Mikael Bergkvist , creator of Agent Marc Saunders

, creator of Agent Marc Saunders Billy Hodge , artist on Dr Weird

, artist on Dr Weird Matthew Poe , creator of Babylon Jones, Exploitation Now, Errant Story and Does Not Play Well with Others

, creator of Babylon Jones, Exploitation Now, Errant Story and Does Not Play Well with Others Sean Forney, colourist on Lark's Killer

colourist on Lark's Killer Martin Eden, creator of O Men, Spandex and Zeros.

creator of O Men, Spandex and Zeros. Alan Quah, artist on Anywhere, Dark Souls, X-O Manowar

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address

