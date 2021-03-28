Rick & Morty & Jerry – The Daily LITG, 28th of March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Rick And Morty, Marvel Comics, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – Omnibuses and Absolutes were not to absolute

And Marvel helped Diamond survive – for one year.

LITG two years ago – Poison Ivy was problematic

And Superman got a new power – will he abuse it?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Adam R. Philips, Manager – Comic Book Specialty and Trade Marketing at DC Comics

Manager – Comic Book Specialty and Trade Marketing at DC Comics Costas Karaiskos , writer/editor for Markosia, organiser at Athenscon

, writer/editor for Markosia, organiser at Athenscon Enzo Garza , co-owner of BAMF Collectibles and Comics, Maitland, Florida

, co-owner of BAMF Collectibles and Comics, Maitland, Florida Jemal Flores, comics journalist

comics journalist Jamie Richards , Star Wars artist

, Star Wars artist Wayne Truman, comics letterer

comics letterer Peter Hsu, artist on Elf Warrior

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address

