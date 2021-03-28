Rick & Morty & Jerry – The Daily LITG, 28th of March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Rick And Morty, Marvel Comics, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
- The Talk Returns April 12- But Without Sharon Osbourne
- Rayquaza Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Kim's Convenience Alum Land New Projects, Including Spinoff Series
- Nobody Review: It's John Wick Minus the Fantastic World-Building
- James Gunn Tells Gail Simone She Should Really Read This Article
- Law & Order SVU/OC Preview: Meloni Talks Return; Stabler's Jealous?
- An Open Letter To Comic Book Publishers About NFT From Mike Deodato
- So James Gunn Made A Film Just For Gail Simone
- Are You The Toys R Us Employee Who Made Todd McFarlane Who He Is?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- San Diego Comic-Con Announces Thanksgiving Weekend In-Person Con
- Cojacaru, Godzilla & Way Of X, Thank FOC It's Saturday, 27th of March
- TMNT #1 Second Print Double Cover On Auction At Heritage
- Starfire Original Artwork Splash Page By Brett Booth, At Auction
- Tyne Hunter, The New Face of Marvel Comics At Penguin Random House
- Dave Sim and Gerhard 1985 Cerebus Original Artwork Goes To Auction
- Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty – The Daily LITG, 27th March 2021
LITG one year ago – Omnibuses and Absolutes were not to absolute
And Marvel helped Diamond survive – for one year.
- DC Comics Omnibuses And Absolutes For 2020/2021
- Marvel Comics Let Diamond Off The Payment Hook For Now
- The Frank Miller Cover That Killed The Daredevil and Dog Cartoon
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- Dan DiDio, Stocking Up On Essentials During Coronavirus Pandemic
- Jesse James on Dealing With Diamond and Steve Geppi
- A New Transformation for Immortal Hulk #33 – Or Is It? (Spoilers)
- 'Scoob!': Another International Poster Adds Captain Caveman
- Rick Remender Shares Marvel Art for X-Force, Deadpool, Avengers, More
LITG two years ago – Poison Ivy was problematic
And Superman got a new power – will he abuse it?
- What on Earth Has Heroes In Crisis #7 Done to Poison Ivy? (Spoilers)
- Superman Gets a New Power in Action Comics #1009? (Major Spoilers)
- More Cancelled DC Omnibuses – When Will We See The Unpublished Joker #10?
- A New Marvel Ad for House Of X and Power of X – 'Well, Here's the Thing, Charles…'
- Kevin Smith and Jim Lee Take on Zack Snyder's Batman in Detective Comics #1000 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Launches Sword-Master and Aero Comics in July by Greg Pak
- Todd McFarlane Rewrites Those Early Issues (Again) In Spawn #295… (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Adam R. Philips, Manager – Comic Book Specialty and Trade Marketing at DC Comics
- Costas Karaiskos, writer/editor for Markosia, organiser at Athenscon
- Enzo Garza, co-owner of BAMF Collectibles and Comics, Maitland, Florida
- Jemal Flores, comics journalist
- Jamie Richards, Star Wars artist
- Wayne Truman, comics letterer
- Peter Hsu, artist on Elf Warrior
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means?