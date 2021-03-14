Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel – Daily LITG 14th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Stargate: SG-1 & Veteran TV Actor Cliff Simon Passes Away, Age 58
- Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: Deran Cody's Coming for What's His
- Captain Marvel Turns to Animal Abuse to Overcome Alcoholism
- Tasks For The Searching For Legends Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Fin Asks Stabler What Took So Long
- Marvel Artists Fix Mistakes of Jack Kirby, Joe Simon for $6.99
- What Mythical Pokémon Will Debut At Pokémon GO Fest 2021?
- Stargate Cast, Crew & Community Pay Tribute to Actor Cliff Simon
- Pokémon GO Searching For Legends Event Review
- Supernatural Finale Would've Reunited Familiar Faces, Killed Kansas
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- House of Fear Tackles Bullying (And Evil Trees) On Kickstarter
- Marie Severin and John Severin Original Artwork At Auction, Today
- Kevin Smith Batman Original Artwork From $5 And Others At Auction
- X-Book Previews: Who Would Jolly Their Roger in the Woods of Krakoa?
- Rose Bousamra's Gutless OGN, Mermaid, Witch Princess & Wooden Knight
- Comedian Aoife Dooley Writes/Draws New Graphic Novel, Frankie's World
- SelfMadeHero Launches UK POC Graphic Novel Publishing Programme
- Remembering Cliff Simon – The Daily LITG, 13th March 2021
LITG one year ago – toilet paper ran out in the US
And the Walking Dead hospital was in the news
- Coronavirus Toilet Paper Shortage? Here's Five Comics You Can Wipe Your Ass With
- "The Walking Dead": Coronavirus Hits Hospital Rick Grimes Woke Up In
- Damian Wayne as Batman? Jonathan Kent as Superman? Tom Taylor Does His Own 5G With DCeased II
- "The Walking Dead" Season 10: Danai Gurira, Angela Kang/Michonne Exit
- Speculator Corner: Does FF #6 Shows How Jonathan Hickman Brings Inhumans Into X-Men Empyre? (Spoilers)
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"? Marc Guggenheim Knows Next Crossover
- Marvel Has Fourteen Exclusive Retailer Variant Opportunities For May 2020
- Almost One In Every Two Comics Ordered in February 2020 Was From Marvel as X-Men Dominate Marketshare
- "Heels" Stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig Tag-Team Late Dinner
- Ric Grayson Finally Gets His Dick Back in Nightwing #73
LITG two years ago… mystery Marvel ads were revealed
And winter came to a very awkward end.
- That Mystery Marvel Comics Ad in Full
- Looks Like Iceman and Wolverine Are Going to Have to Have a Talk (Uncanny X-Men Winter's End Spoiler)
- Win the First Appearance of Mary Jane Watson as the Carnage Queen
- A Worrisome Future for Spider-Man and Mary Jane (Amazing Spider-Man #17 Spoilers)
- Stephen Amell Apologizes to Dave Bautista, Begs for His Life
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Simon Fraser, co-creator of Nikolai Dante
- Stephen R. Bissette, Swamp Thing/1963 writer/artist, creator of Tyrant and Taboo
- Tom Batiuk, creator of Funky Winkerbean.
- Brian Walker, author of The Comics: The Complete Collection.
- Comic book inker Mike DeCarlo
- Felipe Echevarria, artist on the Psycho adaptation.
- Steve Ellis, co-creator of High Moon
- Tom Derenick, artist on Red Hood, Convergence, Suicide Squad and Infinite Crisis
