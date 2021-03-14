Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel – Daily LITG 14th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – toilet paper ran out in the US

And the Walking Dead hospital was in the news

LITG two years ago… mystery Marvel ads were revealed

And winter came to a very awkward end.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Simon Fraser , co-creator of Nikolai Dante

, co-creator of Nikolai Dante Stephen R. Bissette, Swamp Thing/1963 writer/artist, creator of Tyrant and Taboo

Swamp Thing/1963 writer/artist, creator of Tyrant and Taboo Tom Batiuk, creator of Funky Winkerbean.

creator of Funky Winkerbean. Brian Walker, author of The Comics: The Complete Collection.

author of The Comics: The Complete Collection. Comic book inker Mike DeCarlo

Felipe Echevarria, artist on the Psycho adaptation.

artist on the Psycho adaptation. Steve Ellis, co-creator of High Moon

co-creator of High Moon Tom Derenick, artist on Red Hood, Convergence, Suicide Squad and Infinite Crisis

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address

