That Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con, 1st December 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Today I am still in San Diego after the San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition. But I will be flying far, far away…
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- A Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition 2021
- The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con in Daily LITG, 30th November 2021
- Tonight Is Beldum Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event
- The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con- Daily LITG, 29th November 2021
- Agatha: House of Harkness Star Kathryn Hahn Tackles Mephisto Question
- The Rookie Season 4 Episode 8 Preview: A Surprise Visit for Bradford
- DC Comics Confirms Shadow War Batman Event With Ghul Family In 2022
- The Death Of Superman From DC Comics, Today (Spoilers)
- IDW To Lose Transformers Comics License In 2022?
- IDW To Lose GI Joe Comics License In 2022?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Everyone Knows Roy Harper Is Alive Except For The Roy Harper Academy
- G Willow Wilson Teases Poison Ivy Series For 2022
- Clown Hunter To Be Ghost-Maker's Robin-With-A-Sword…
- Secrets About Kid Kawaii, XXL, Flatline And More Confirmed (Spoilers)
- Amanda Waller Makes A Land Grab For Future State In Batman (Spoilers)
- Dr Chase Meridian And Arkham Tower Come To DC Comics (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Promise More Poison Ivy In 2022 – But Which Version?
- Danny DeVito's Penguin & Catwoman Forcibly Vaccinate World (Spoilers)
- Comic Store In Your Future Has A Year To Be Thankful For
LITG one year ago, I Am Not Starfire
Overwhelmingly all anyone wanted to read and talk about was Mandy Koriand'r.
- Meet Starfire's Gay Goth Daughter Mandy, in I Am Not Starfire YA OGN
- Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Begins "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Countdown
- Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond S01 Finale: CRM, Conspiracies & More
- The Mandalorian: Ashley Eckstein Offers Thoughts on Ahsoka Tano Debut
- The Bleeding Cool Review: Batman/Catwoman #1 by Tom King, Clay Mann
- Halloween 2 Loomis/Laurie Two Pack Form NECA Is Hitting Stores Now
- Speculator Corner: Big Surprise In Daredevil #25 No One Saw Coming
- Hunt For Chonkachu: What Vivid Voltage Offers Pokémon TCG Players
- Kyurem Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- That Was UCS Comic Distributors' Final FOC For DC Comics
- The Bleeding Cool Review: The King In Black #1 by Cates and Stegman
- Fred Perry To Bring Gold Digger To An End – The Road To #300
- Julia Kaye's New Graphic Novel Tells Of Six Months In Transition
- First Look at Ridley Pearson's Indestructibles Graphic Novel From DC
- Black Canary Novel by Alexandra Monir, Breaking Silence Sneak Peek
- Hachette Launches DC Comics Collections With Neil Gaiman, Alan Moore
- Gosh Comics of London Joins Bookshop.Org
LITG two years ago, John Byrne was going red.
And Thor #1 got leaked – just as King In Black will do today.
- DC Comics Keep Rafael Grampa's Cover on Dark Knight Returns Despite Chinese Protests
- "Buffy" & "Supernatural" Crossover That Was Meant to Happen [Opinion]
- John Byrne on the Colouring of the Sensational She-Hulk Omnibus Cover
- Sony Reveals December 2019 Free Games For PlayStation Plus
- "The Good Place" Season 4: Where Beginning of End Left Us [Spoilers]
- Star Wars: The Black Series Guide for the Holiday Season
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Jonathan Hickman is Trying to Get Fired from X-Men… What Would Rob Liefeld Think?
- Donny Cates Wishes a Happy Thanksgiving to the Comic Shop That Leaked Thor #1
- The Jim Shooter Files – Stan Lee on Effeminate Heroes and Ugly Women
LITG three years ago… Stan Lee got tributes
And Russia was pirating Doomsday Clock early.
- Stan Lee Tributes on the Cover of Marvel Comics Titles in December
- 9 Photos From 'Outlander' Season 4 Episode 5, "Savages"
- The Russians Leaked Doomsday Clock #8?
- FedEx Has Uncanny X-Men Writer Matthew Rosenberg's Package and They Won't Deliver It
- Vincent D'Onofrio, Others React to 'Marvel's Daredevil' Cancellation
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Frank Tieri, comic book writer
- Comics journalist Bill Watters
- David Ocampo, comic book colourist
- Deadstar publishing comics creator, David Clifford
- Political cartoonist, Remi Bellocq
