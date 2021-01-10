The Walking Dead and Donald Trump – The Daily LITG, 10th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's The Walking Dead, America burning or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Donald Trump and The Walking Dead – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
- The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 3 Options Trump Won't Like
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Goes Scorched Earth on Donald Trump Jr.
- The Boys Season 3 Gets The Band Back Together; Jack Quaid Update
- Did Marvel Cancel The Punisher Completely Without Telling Anyone?
- Smackdown Recap – Adam Pearce Enters the Main Event Scene
- Gible Raids Return In Pokémon GO's Sinnoh Celebration 2021
- Riverdale Season 5: So What Does Happen to Cheryl, Madelaine Petsch?!
- Is Chip Zdarsky's Justice League The Last Ride From The Elseworld?
- Chinese Announcement Confirms Mega Ampharos For Pokémon GO
- Will Snivy Still Get A Community Day In Pokémon GO?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Batman Carmine Infantino Tiy Package Art On Auction Over AT Heritage
- A Very Nice Fugitoid #1 Form The Mirage Days Is On Auction At Heritage
- Clayton Henry, Drawing Unannounced DC Comics On TikTok
- Original X-Men Pages From John Byrne – And Jim Lee – At Auction
- The Marvels, Off The Missing-In-Action List
- Three Jokers Sequel? Not Yet, Jason Fabok Took Non-DC Work Instead
- Tales Of The Hexagonverse From Jean-Marc Lofficier In January 2021
- When Batman Took on a Rogue Vanguard 2 Satellite in 1959
LITG One year ago, Wolverine celebrated his third claw
And we reported the name of the Metal sequel for the first time.
- 2019 Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Year: Horniest X-Men Comic
- Death Metal – The Sequel To Dark Nights: Metal, From Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
- The Long Read: Doomsday Clock is Canon and In Continuity
- Another Death For Wolverine in Dawn Of X… X-Force #5, Excalibur #5, Fallen Angels #5 and New Mutants #5 Spoilers
- What Does Kindred's New Gift in Amazing Spider-Man #37 Say About His Identity? (SPOILERS)
- "Pokémon" Expansions The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra Debuted
- Rob Liefeld on Most Comic Books Today: "Endless Talkfests, Just Cackling Heads"
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Director Scott Derrickson Drops Out of "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness"
- X-Men #7 Jumps From $3.99 to $4.99
Two years ago, Scott Snyder was rewriting the DC Universe
While X-Men was bringing back lost ,utants
- Scott Snyder Reveals Another Other History Of The DC Universe in Justice League #15 (Spoilers)
- Uncanny X-Men #9 Brings Back Maggott, Kylun and More – But What's Going On With This Comic? (Spoilers)
- So… What Does Batman #62 Mean Then? (Spoilers)
- Black Panther Plays Moneyball with the New Secret Avengers (Avengers #12 and Thor #9 Spoilers)
- The Rookie Season 1, Episode 9 'Standoff': Can Isabel Be Saved? (Video)
Happening today.
Lots of things are locked down. But some things are still happening on or off-line.
- Cars, Coffee, & Comics, Boiling Springs, South Carolina, 8am-11am ET. Autowerks S.C., Los Mexicanos Restaurant, and The Tangled Webb present the first Cars, Comics & Coffee of 2021! The meet starts at 8:00 am at the Rocky Branch Plaza. All makes and models of cars, trucks, and SUVs are welcome to the show. Parking is first-come, first-serve. There will be breakfast burritos available and coffee from Buck 'N Brew Coffee & Ice Cream.
- Comic Book Club – Nimona. Nimona is an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy. Lord Ballister Blackheart is a villain with a vendetta. As sidekick and supervillain, Nimona and Lord Blackheart are about to wreak some serious havoc. Their mission: prove to the kingdom that Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin and his buddies at the Institution of Law Enforcement and Heroics aren't the heroes everyone thinks they are.. If you can't make it to the store order it online. 4-4.45pm ET
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Brian Truitt, comics journalist
- Former owner of Cosmic Comics, Brian Schur
- Norrin Radd, Former Owner of Swords & Sorcery Comic Books Etc. Also he's the Silver Surfer.
