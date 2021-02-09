Why Did The Magistrate Kill Bruce Wayne? Dark Detective #3 Spoilers

In previous issues of Future State: Dark Detective from DC Comics, we have seen how Bruce Wayne "died", shot by Peacekeeper 01 on the Gotham docks, and with Wayne able to substitute another random body for his own, before lighting the whole place up, and going to ground. But the Magistrate also announce that Batman had died as well… without knowing that both were one and the same. So that may remain a mystery, but now we know why they were gunning for Bruce Wayne, even as Lucius Fox owned the entirety of Wayne Enterprises and was working with the Magistrate, developing technology, as was his legal eagle wife, Tanya Fox. Who are also on the outs with Grifter…

So as Bruce Wayne tracks down the death of a CEO of a technology firm that helped create the Peacekeeper armour…

…it turns out it was the Peacekeepers who did it. Not entirely sure how Tanya Fox will be able to square that legal circle. But it also illuminates Bruce Wayne's "death" at the hands of a Peacekeeper.

Because Wayne Enterprises was also behind the cyber and drones technology. And they didn't want anyone else to get their hands on such, even if Bruce Wayne was no longer part of that foundation. So what did Lucius have to sign to spare him and his work?

Well, it looks like it's not just Jason Todd betraying his friends, Luke Fox is doing the same, giving Huntress over to the Magistrate and tricking bodyguard/mercenary Grifter in the process.

And we finally get Batman Meeting Batman and more tech envy from Bruce Wayne. No secrets are revealed. But then that's what this Batman is like – though at least he lets the facemask drop over in Future State: Justice League #20.

Hey, even Huntress gets her Fox brothers mixed up.

It's easy to remember, one is Batman and the other is a traitor. But that's all. And the Peacekeepers – number 08 this time – coming to do their business.

Basically, these days we are in a battle to see who is the least fascist rather that not a fascist, right? The world turns…

FUTURE STATE DARK DETECTIVE #3 (OF 4)

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Dan Mora, Carmine Di Giandomenico

In this issue, Bruce Wayne meets the next Batman! As the dark detective makes his move to put an end to the villainous Magistrate once and for all, the man who once wore the cowl encounters the next Batman—and these two have some questions for each other! Fists will fly as this explosive meeting erupts in the skies over Gotham…but with the clock ticking, can Bruce finish what he started and unlock the secrets of the fascist surveillance that plagues his city? And in "Grifters" part two, the lucky streak that Cole Cash and Luke Fox have enjoyed just hit a brick wall in the form of the Huntress! The over-the-top adventure in the gutters of Gotham City concludes in the most bone-crushing fashion possible! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 02/09/2021 FUTURE STATE JUSTICE LEAGUE #2 (OF 2) (W) Josh Williamson (A) Robson Rocha

Exiled to a distant planet, the Justice League suspects an impostor in their midst, but not even the next Batman or Green Lantern can find the clues they're looking for. Meanwhile on Earth, the terrifying return of a classic Justice League villain may spell doom for the planet! Doppelgängers abound, paranoia runs rampant, and only the Justice League can save humanity—if they can ever find their way home. Plus, all the world's terrible truths are revealed as the Justice League Dark make their last stand. Hunted, beaten, and harvested for their magic, Zatanna, John Constantine, Detective Chimp, Ragman, Madame Xanadu, and Etrigan all unleash a desperate plan that could destroy them—but is it worth the cost to finish Mad Merlin and his mysterious Knights? Only Doctor Fate knows, and the truth may spell hope or doom!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 02/09/2021