The Final Fantasy series has been running since 1987, with fifteen core entries and seemingly countless spinoffs. Its fan base is one of the most vocal and loyal in the world, and there's a game to suit just about any tastes. But you can't go wrong with the original NES version, especially when it's in fantastic shape. This classic adventure is up for auction currently at Heritage Auctions as part of its Dallas #7234 lot. Any die-hard Final Fantasy fan will want to snap up this Wata 9.4-rated collectible, which includes the complete original box in jaw-dropping condition. Right now, the game is selling for a seemingly modest $2,600 with a few hours to go. There's no reserve, meaning you could add a piece of gaming RPG history to your collection for a song. Check out the game in all its glory below.

Become A Warrior of Light with Final Fantasy

"Final Fantasy – Wata 9.4 A Sealed, NES Nintendo 1990 USA. An outstanding copy of the game that would go on to become one of the best selling video game franchises of all time. First game in the quintessential Final Fantasy Japanese Roleplaying Game series, also known as a JRPG. Music composed by the famous Nobuo Uematsu. Meant to be the last game developed by Square, but its critical success saved the company from bankruptcy."

For anyone who's ever enjoyed a Final Fantasy game, this is the mother of the entire series and the adventure that started it all. Make sure you're checking this auction out at Heritage Auctions' Dallas #7234 Lot, which is still taking bids for the next few hours. Go here to place a bid or to check out additional information. While you're there, check out all of the other items you can put down that cold, hard cash for until the lot ends on Sunday.