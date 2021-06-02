FaZe Clan Announces Special Batman Fortnite Deathrun Event

FaZe Clan has joined forces with DC Comics for a special Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point x FaZe Clan Deathrun event happening this month. Throughout this particular run of Batman comics, Epic Games has been releasing special content within the game to tie the two together and have a little fun along the way. This time they have teamed with the esports franchise to make a special event that will put event the best players' skills to the test.

This event will feature a custom made Deathrun map inside Fortnite's Creative Mode, created by JDuth to celebrate the release of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point six-issue limited comic book series, co-written by Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, and Christos Gage, with art by Reilly Brown. (Which you can snag issues #1-3 at your local comic book shop or online with DC Universe Infinite.) We have more details for you here as to how you can sign up and take part in the event, taking place on June 22nd.