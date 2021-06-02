FaZe Clan Announces Special Batman Fortnite Deathrun Event
FaZe Clan has joined forces with DC Comics for a special Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point x FaZe Clan Deathrun event happening this month. Throughout this particular run of Batman comics, Epic Games has been releasing special content within the game to tie the two together and have a little fun along the way. This time they have teamed with the esports franchise to make a special event that will put event the best players' skills to the test.
This event will feature a custom made Deathrun map inside Fortnite's Creative Mode, created by JDuth to celebrate the release of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point six-issue limited comic book series, co-written by Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, and Christos Gage, with art by Reilly Brown. (Which you can snag issues #1-3 at your local comic book shop or online with DC Universe Infinite.) We have more details for you here as to how you can sign up and take part in the event, taking place on June 22nd.
Each print issue comes with a redeemable code for a digital cosmetic in Fortnite including a Harley Quinn Outfit, a Batman Glider, Catwoman Grappling Claw Pickaxe and more. Fans who redeem all six codes will unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit. These items are only available digitally with a paid subscription to DC Universe Infinite. The week-long event consists of a speedrun contest where Fortnite players can upload videos of themselves completing the deathrun. Contestants may submit their fastest speedrun times here. Submissions are open now and close on Monday, June 7th at 8:59pm PT/ 11:59pm ET and contest winners will be announced on Tuesday, June 8th. Additionally, FaZe Nate Hill, a top-ranked and professional Fortnite player, will host a special stream of the deathrun map on Wednesday, June 2nd at 11am ET/8am PT. Tune in to Hill's Twitch channel.