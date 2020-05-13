Gigantamax Meowth & Eevee Coming To Pokémon Sword & Shield Raids

We already knew Gigantamax Pikachu would be making its way to Pokémon Sword and Shield, but now it's time for two more adorable Pokémon to join the electric mouse. Both Gigantamax Meowth and Eevee will be joining Pikachu as part of the game's raids this month as well.

In fact, you'll be able to face against these three Pokémon as they cycle in and out of raids throughout the rest of the month. If you continue to keep trying for a new raid victory each week while we're all stuck at home, you'll likely eventually face each one.

Gigantamax Eevee is the next monster up, with its first appearance coming up on May 19 and will be available throughout May 26. Like Pikachu, Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! was originally required to face Eevee, but that's not an issue any longer. When Gigantamax Eevee leaves the raids on May 26, it will then be Meowth's turn to tag in. You would need to have purchased Pokémon Sword and Shield ahead of January 15, 2020, to get Meowth in the past, but now it will be rotated into the game.

You can pick up both Pokémon Sword and Shield right now on Nintendo Switch. There are two expansion packs in the works for the games as well, so if you haven't finished them, now is a great time to do so before they release. There will be a wealth of new content coming in with both, so it'll be in your best interest to at least complete your quest to get all of the badges before then.

In the meantime, let us know which of the new Gigantamax Pokémon headed to the game to be rotated in are your favorites. It's hard to resist Meowth, but both Eevee and Pikachu are cute, too.