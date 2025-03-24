Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Friends Games, Quite OK Games

Laysara: Summit Kingdom Adds Sandbox Mode In Latest Update

Laysara: Summit Kingdom has a brand new update available right now, as the team has added Sandbox mode for you to play around in

Article Summary Laysara: Summit Kingdom's latest update introduces a brand new Sandbox mode for creative village building.

Sandbox mode allows players to construct multiple settlements across six unique mountain environments.

Engage in dynamic trade networks between your towns and manage resources to thrive in Sandbox mode.

Focus on city planning, resource management, and survival strategies to overcome mountainous challenges.

Indie game developer Quite OK Games and publisher Future Friends Games released another free update for Laysara: Summit Kingdom, as you have a new Sandbox mode! The mode basically gives you the freedom to do what you want on a number of different maps, with no objectives or requirements, as you can build the villages as you see fit. We have more details here as the update is available now.

Sandbox Mode

No Objectives: Unlike the base game, Laysara's new Sandbox mode doesn't prescribe any objectives. You're free to develop your cities however you like!

Unlike the base game, Laysara's new Sandbox mode doesn't prescribe any objectives. You're free to develop your cities however you like! Multiple Settlements: Instead of one isolated town, you can now build multiple cities across an entire mountain range. Unlock new mountains by raising Summit Temples and expand your community even further!

Instead of one isolated town, you can now build multiple cities across an entire mountain range. Unlock new mountains by raising Summit Temples and expand your community even further! Trade Between Towns: Use trading posts to sell and buy surplus resources, creating a complex trading network between your settlements!

Use trading posts to sell and buy surplus resources, creating a complex trading network between your settlements! New Mountains: Not one, not two, but SIX brand new mountains for you to build upon, each with its own unique characteristics!

Laysara: Summit Kingdom

Laysara: Summit Kingdom is a challenging city builder focusing on resource management, the economy, and survival despite the inhospitable environment. Build and expand your settlements in the high mountains in either a campaign or sandbox playthrough. Carefully plan your production chains, trade networks, and avalanche survival strategies to satisfy the needs of your citizens (and yaks) and make the Kingdom of Laysara thrive!

Build on a mountain. Each mountain offers a unique set of challenges; different shapes, vegetation zone layouts, resource availability and weather conditions.

Deal with avalanches. Nature cannot be stopped. Plan and strategize to deal with avalanches, or watch your city be buried and devastated.

Craft a transport network. Transporting becomes a challenge across mountain summits, but there may be opportunities to optimize your production networks across the ridges, canyons, and rivers. Glamorous yaks are always available.

Raise a Summit Temple. Build your way up the mountain, establish a grand temple at the peak, and triumph over the elements.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!