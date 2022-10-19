Magic: The Gathering Teams Up With Post Malone For New Secret Lair

In a move that will likely shock anyone not in the know, Wizards of the Coast has teamed up with esteemed musical artist Post Malone to create an all-new Secret Lair drop for Magic: The Gathering, the premier collectible trading card game. Post Malone has been a huge proponent of the game for years now, and this collaboration seems like a great experience for both the company and the artist alike. Let's look and see what it holds!

According to the press release put out by Wizards of the Coast:

Renton, Wash., October 19, 2022 – The art of music comes alive as Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), reveals new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair cards, designed and imagined by Grammy award-nominated 3x diamond-certified recording artist Post Malone. Secret Lair is a direct-to-consumer, limited-edition product that debuted in 2019 featuring unique themes, wild new art treatments, and unique collaborations. This highly collectible product series has become a fan-favorite and iconic showcase for the creativity and passion of artists, brands, and entertainers around the world. Post, a noted Magic: The Gathering enthusiast, provided creative input for cards in Secret Lair X Post Malone: Backstage Pass. Not only are the featured cards selected from his personal deck, the design features Post in a starring role. In Secret Lair X Post Malone: The Lands, the scenery for the land cards features Post's iconic tattoos somewhere among the setting. In addition, Post handwrote and drew the text for the land cards, making each one a personal expression from Post to the players. "Post is helping us celebrate 30 years of Magic, and that includes this Secret Lair," said Mark Heggen, a product architect for Magic: The Gathering. "We've loved working with him to find this new and unexpected way for him to connect with his millions of fans – either through his Magic enthusiasm or his immensely popular music." Both Secret Lair sets are available for preorder now until Nov. 14. Once the preordering window closes, they are gone for good! Both sets will be available in foil and nonfoil editions.

Let us be entirely up-front with you: this Secret Lair drop looks totally amazing as a concept. When the Secret Lair drop series was initially announced we were all told that Wizards of the Coast would be working with various artists. Not once did most of us likely think that this included musical artists as well, Magic: The Gathering of course being a visual storytelling medium if anything. So, in many ways, this collaboration is immense for the game.

So what do you think about this new Secret Lair drop by Magic: The Gathering? Are you a fan of Post Malone's music? Do you like the real-world likeness of Posty on a Magic card? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!