Modiphius Entertainment To Release Ironsworn: Starforged
Modiphius Entertainment revealed this week they will be helping publish the latest TTRPG from Shawn Tomkin, Ironsworn: Starforged. An expansion of Starforged, this specific piece of content was previously only available from the original Kickstarter or as a digital download. However, the two parties have come together to release a physical edition of the Deluxe Edition hardcover version, the Reference Guide, and the Asset Decks to their shop. While a date hasn't been confirmed yet, we do know it will be out sometime in Q4 2022.
In Ironsworn: Starforged, you are a spaceborne hero sworn to undertake perilous quests. You will explore uncharted space, unravel the secrets of a mysterious galaxy, and build bonds with those you meet in your travels. Most importantly, you will swear ironclad vows and see them fulfilled — no matter the cost. Starforged is the standalone, sci-fi evolution of the Ironsworn tabletop roleplaying game. Experience with Ironsworn is not required to play. Starforged builds on Ironsworn's award-winning innovations (including its famed solo play!) to chart a path into an exciting new frontier. Starforged supports three play modes:
- Guided: One or more players take the role of their characters, while a guide (game master) moderates the session.
- Co-op: You and one or more friends play to overcome challenges and complete quests. No guide is required.
- Solo: You portray a lone character driven to fulfill vows in a dangerous galaxy.
Starforged includes:
- Story-driven mechanics to put your character at the center of their quest-driven adventures.
- Tools to help you quickly build a setting, create your character, and set off into a universe of perils and opportunities.
- Creative prompts to eliminate game prep and push your adventures forward — with or without a guide/GM.
- System-agnostic generators for on-the-fly discoveries of spaceborne locations, planets, settlements, people, creatures, starships, foreboding derelicts, ancient alien vaults, and more.
- Extensive advice, examples, and options for exploring the story of your characters and their fateful vows.