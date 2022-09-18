Modiphius Entertainment To Release Ironsworn: Starforged

Modiphius Entertainment revealed this week they will be helping publish the latest TTRPG from Shawn Tomkin, Ironsworn: Starforged. An expansion of Starforged, this specific piece of content was previously only available from the original Kickstarter or as a digital download. However, the two parties have come together to release a physical edition of the Deluxe Edition hardcover version, the Reference Guide, and the Asset Decks to their shop. While a date hasn't been confirmed yet, we do know it will be out sometime in Q4 2022.

In Ironsworn: Starforged, you are a spaceborne hero sworn to undertake perilous quests. You will explore uncharted space, unravel the secrets of a mysterious galaxy, and build bonds with those you meet in your travels. Most importantly, you will swear ironclad vows and see them fulfilled — no matter the cost. Starforged is the standalone, sci-fi evolution of the Ironsworn tabletop roleplaying game. Experience with Ironsworn is not required to play. Starforged builds on Ironsworn's award-winning innovations (including its famed solo play!) to chart a path into an exciting new frontier. Starforged supports three play modes: Guided: One or more players take the role of their characters, while a guide (game master) moderates the session.

Co-op: You and one or more friends play to overcome challenges and complete quests. No guide is required.

Solo: You portray a lone character driven to fulfill vows in a dangerous galaxy. Starforged includes: Story-driven mechanics to put your character at the center of their quest-driven adventures.

Tools to help you quickly build a setting, create your character, and set off into a universe of perils and opportunities.

Creative prompts to eliminate game prep and push your adventures forward — with or without a guide/GM.

System-agnostic generators for on-the-fly discoveries of spaceborne locations, planets, settlements, people, creatures, starships, foreboding derelicts, ancient alien vaults, and more.

Extensive advice, examples, and options for exploring the story of your characters and their fateful vows.