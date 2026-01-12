Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lost Cabinet Games, Obsidian Moon

Obsidian Moon Launches New Free Demo on Steam

Obsidian Moon has a free demo you can play on Steam right now, giving players a small sample of the detective title to come

Article Summary Obsidian Moon demo now free on Steam, offering a sneak peek into this 1930s noir detective adventure.

Solve ritualistic murders in a text-based experience mixing psychological horror and Lovecraftian themes.

Explore era-authentic detective work, forensic labs, and branching choices that impact the investigation.

Features include card-based mechanics, side cases, multiple modes, and a classic noir black & white option.

Indie game developer and publisher Lost Cabinet Games has launched a new demo for Obsidian Moon on Steam. The demo gives players a small sample of the early part of the noir detective simulator game, providing you a chance to try it out and get a feel for the story and mechanics in this text-based detective adventure that's been rooted in 1930s noir. Have fun trying t out!

Obsidian Moon

A series of ritualistic murders is shaking Obsidian City to its core and as the bodies pile up, the dark truth remains elusive… Obsidian Moon is a text-based detective adventure-simulator that puts you in the shoes of a 1930s homicide detective: you'll follow leads, analyze evidence, question persons of interest, utilise era-appropriate forensic capabilities and make choices that will shape the investigation -and test your sanity. "…when the shadows devour the moon, SHE will rise again." Stop the ritual. Examine ten intricate murder cases that interconnect into a larger plot involving a sinister cult that aims to resurrect an ancient dark entity. Plus, optional side cases that reveal the backstories of the main characters.

A haunting mystery – Psychological and chthonic horror inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft and the mythologies of the Mediterranean Sea cultures.

Detective tools & abilities – Inspect clues, conduct surveillance, or even use a fully equipped 1930s forensics lab.

Multiple investigative options – Each detective has their own investigative approach. Surveil suspects, ask around for leads, dig into criminal records, or use your magnum to extract a confession (seriously, don't do this)

Impactful choices – Your conduct counts. Build cases through methodical evidence collection, burn time and money on risky leads, use costly surveillance operations and questionable tactics to get what you want. Put your sanity at risk, or don't – its your choice.

Genre-bending gameplay – A fusion of card-based mechanics (e.g. Stacklands, Cultist Simulator), economy elements (e.g. Papers, Please) and classic Point & Click adventure puzzle-solving.

Three game modes – From story mode to a hardcore permadeath detective challenge.

Noir Mode – Switch to a classic black & white graphics mode for a more immersive experience.

