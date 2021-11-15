Outriders Will Receive A New Free Update On Tuesday

Square Enix revealed more details and videos for their next free expansion coming to Outriders on Tuesday, November 16th. This is designed to add a ton of new content to the game and expand part of the storyline as you will be exploring more of the planet as it has been changed by humans just being on it. The developers at People Can Fly have been making sure that this isn't just a run and gun type of game as they have worked to create very cool lore with tons of possibilities of expansion. We have more info about it below along with some screenshots and several videos to prep you for the free content to come.

The huge and completely free New Horizon update to Outriders launches on November 16 and introduces four new Expeditions, an all-new Transmog system, removed timers in Expeditions, new weapon skins, rebalanced Classes, Skills and Mods, and an overhaul to Tiagos Expedition store and his vendor items, as well as many more general improvements and updates to the game. This massive update acts as the culmination to the months-long work to improve the Outriders player experience. And finally, the secrets of Enoch will continue to be explored in Outriders Worldslayer, a full expansion coming 2022. Stay tuned for the full reveal in spring 2022.

"We've been hard at work improving the Outriders experience and with the free New Horizon update we've improved and addressed the majority of player feedback ahead of our major 2022 expansion – Worldslayer," said Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios. "So there's no better time than now to start, restart or continue your journey through Enoch in what is now the ultimate version of Outriders."

