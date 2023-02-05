Power Chord Launches Its First Free DLC Pack

Big Blue Bubble has released a new free DLC pack for Power Chord, adding a new band member and more for you to play.

Indie developer and publisher Big Blue Bubble has released a new DLC pack for Power Chord, completely free for you to snag. The DLC comes with an all-new character named Hyde, who is a "Heavy Target" for your band. According to his bio, Hyde is a prizefighter who loves being the center of attention and does that by being the group's protector. He will do so by drawing demon hate with taunts that charge up his armor levels. You can get the DLC right now as we look forward to more content for the game.

Credit: Big Blue Bubble

Take back a beloved local dive bar from Helmoth's heavy metal demons and close the tear between our worlds by winning a twisted battle of the bands! Assemble Earth's mightiest rockers in Power Chord, who form the Knights of Thunder Fist and embark on a monster ass-kicking debut tour. Plug in the aux for easy-to-learn yet intricate, turn-based combat inspired by deckbuilding hall-of-famers. Unleash a rig of powerful cards riffing off each bandmate's extraordinary personality- a vocalist, guitarist, drummer, and bassist – each with cards matching their musical spirits. Choose from a diverse cast of kick-ass characters to assemble your band, with each member having their own unique set of cards and playstyles. Combo your different band members' cards to unleash devastating attacks and shred your opponents.

  • Choose from a diverse cast of kick-ass characters to assemble your band, with each member having their own unique set of cards and playstyles.
  • Combine your different band members' cards to unleash devastating attacks and shred your opponents.
  • Discover new cards as you bar brawl stage-to-stage, unlocking new strategies to take down demons and strengthening your instruments of destruction.
  • Be careful, though, because if a band member falls in battle you'll lose them and access to their cards in future battles until you revive them at a pit stop.

