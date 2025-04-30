Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Shovel Knight Dig, Video Games, Yacht Club Games | Tagged: Shovel Knight

Shovel Knight Dig Arrives On Xbox & PlayStation in Mid-May

Shovel Knight Dig will finally arrives on both Xbox and PlayStation next month, bringing all the DLC and updates along with it

Article Summary Shovel Knight Dig launches on Xbox and PlayStation on May 15 with all DLC and updates included.

This release features the base game plus the new Wicked Wishes and Fate & Fortune DLC expansions.

Experience a new vertical adventure with dynamic levels, fresh bosses, and challenging quests.

Wicked Wishes DLC adds Hoofman's Guild Hall, powerful relics, and mysterious new challenges to explore.

Yacht Club Games has revealed that Shovel Knight Dig will finally be coming to Xbox and PlayStation, as the title arrives in a couple of weeks. This version of the game will be everything released so far for the title, including the base game and two DLC packs. What's more, all platforms will receive the Wicked Wishes update when it arrives, as it's set to be released on May 15. We have thje full details about everything in this edition for you below.

Shovel Knight Dig – PS5/XSX|S Edition

Shovel Knight Dig reinvents the classic series with a fresh vertical twist, featuring fluid animation, precise platforming, and dynamic level generation. Players control Shovel Knight as he descends into a mysterious, ever-changing well to stop Drill Knight and his dastardly crew, the Hexcavators. The Xbox and PS5 versions will include the base game and all expansions, including the upcoming DLC release, Wicked Wishes. This final update will add new bosses, quests, secrets, and game-changing upgrades, making this the definitive version of Shovel Knight Dig! Whether you're a longtime fan or a new adventurer, there's never been a better time to dig in.

Shovel Knight Dig Base Game: When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight's peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them! But as he and Shield Knight soon discover, this adventure goes much deeper than a simple heist. Meet new friends and foes, visit strange lands, and outfit yourself in your quest to keep the entire land from collapsing underfoot! Jump, slash, and dig your way down an ever-changing chasm of mystery in Shovel Knight Dig, an all-new Shovel Knight adventure!

: Something truly evil must be brewing down in the well, and it's up to Shovel Knight and Black Knight to uncover the true Knightmare and put a stop to it! Once you've completed the base game, Knightmare Mode will unlock, adding a whole new level of challenge. Wicked Wishes DLC: Your new adventure begins as you step into Hoofman's Guild Hall – a secret hideout where elite quest-seekers and their illustrious patrons converge. Climb the ranks within the guild by undertaking their thrilling challenges. Collect powerful Relics and buffs, face new bosses and enemies, and unravel the mysteries encircling the impeccably dressed horse and his top adventurer, the Guildarch. But be careful what you wish for, wicked consequences await you in the well.

