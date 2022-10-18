Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Releases DLC Launch Trailer

Square Enix has released a new launch trailer for the upcoming DLC for Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. The new DLC is called Wanderer Of The Rift, which brings about a new character in Gilgamesh (Final Fantasy V) to the mix, along with new challenges, a new job in the Blue Mage, and a number of other additions. We have more info below from the latest blog, along with the trailer, as the DLC will drop on October 26th.

New Character: Gilgamesh

Able to wander freely between dimensions, Gilgamesh's very existence is an oddity. He rises to challenge Jack and his comrades, bringing chaos to the world. Wielding swords and spears in both hands, Gilgamesh battles Jack and his comrades with an abundance of dynamic attacks. When the time comes he may even use his fabled missile… But Gilgamesh isn't the only addition coming in Wanderer of the Rift…

New Gameplay: The Rift Labyrinth

A strange labyrinth also manifested when Gilgamesh appeared in Jack's world: the Rift Labyrinth! A new story plays out as you conquer a series of randomly constructed short dungeons.

New Job: Blue Mage

We all know Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's main man is a Jack of all trades – White Mage, Black Mage, Monk, Dragoon, Thief… he can do it all. Now he has another job to add to his repertoire: Blue Mage! The Blue Mage job is unlocked after progressing a certain way through the Rift Labyrinth. It lets Jack learn enemy abilities and turn them into his own powers. When playing as a Blue Mage, you can push R2/RT to use Blue Magic when these instant abilities are available. Holding down the button lets you charge them up for an even more powerful attack. This makes it possible to activate instant abilities without using up charges, and power them up with MP.

New Command Ability: Dimension Bringer

Dimension Bringer is a new command ability that Jack can learn in Wanderer Of The Rift. Once activated, enemies in the vicinity will be slowed and the damage the player inflicts will increase each time an action ability is used. While the effect is active, a special attack can be used in place of Soul Shield. Unleash the special attack and rapidly take down the foe with combos.