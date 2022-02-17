Street Fighter Comes To The King Of Fighters AllStar

Major fighting IPs will collide again as The King Of Fighters AllStar will be doing a special collaboration event with Street Fighter. The SNK and Capcom properties will collide once more as we'll see legendary characters from the franchise make their way over to the mobile title, and with them will come a series of challenges you'll be able to take part in. The weird part about all this is that we don't know when the update is coming to the game, only that you'll be able to pre-register for it starting on March 15th at the link above. But for now, the only things available are the information you see below and this promotional artwork confirming at the very least how Ryu will look in the game. We'll let you know more as it's released.

Starting today, Street Fighter characters will be revealed progressively through the special teaser site, including fan-favorites like Ryu and Chun-Li. Fighting game fans eager to check out the collaboration fighters will get their chance to pre-register the update on March 15th. Netmarble is continuing to innovate The King Of Fighters AllStar with new enhancements and fun content for all players. Other content coming in the future includes: New content – ' Dispatch': By completing Dispatch, rewards can be obtained as time elapses upon placing a fighter.

Players can grow their favorite fighters via a new growth system 'Change Up'. Boss Syndrome Omega Rugal and Boss Syndrome Orochi will be the first set of fighters to utilize the new growth system. 'All-Star Archive' Added: Archive your fighters to obtain an emblem that gives special abilities – Players can use the desired emblems in the dungeon to clear missions.