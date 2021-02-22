The Unreleased Sinnoh Shinies In Pokémon GO – Complete Rankings

Bleeding Cool has just wrapped an eight-part series showcasing Pokémon GO's unreleased Shiny Pokémon from the Sinnoh region. As a final send-off to this series, here are my personal picks for the most exciting Shiny from each of these pieces… and then, finally, the overall winner. We welcome you to list your most anticipated Sinnoh Shinies from each of these pieces in the comments below.

Here is our entire "The Unreleased Sinnoh Shinies in Pokémon GO" series, as well as my selected winner from each piece:

Part One : Cranidos is the easy winner. It's an amazing useful Pokémon, cute in its base form, and has a bold color change. A perfect Shiny.

: Cranidos is the easy winner. It's an amazing useful Pokémon, cute in its base form, and has a bold color change. A perfect Shiny. Part Two : The little pink Pachirisu takes the win here. It may be a tough-to-get regional, but Shinies don't get much better than this.

: The little pink Pachirisu takes the win here. It may be a tough-to-get regional, but Shinies don't get much better than this. Part Three : Sometimes Shinies just don't have a big enough change, which is a problem with the Cherubi/Cherrim line except for Overcast Cherrim, a Shiny that will have you hoping for a cloudy day.

: Sometimes Shinies just don't have a big enough change, which is a problem with the Cherubi/Cherrim line except for Overcast Cherrim, a Shiny that will have you hoping for a cloudy day. Part Four : When Shiny Stunky is released, this otherwise mundane encounter will be spiced up to a ridiculous degree. The unique maroon/pinkish color makes this one of the biggest glow ups in Poké history.

: When Shiny Stunky is released, this otherwise mundane encounter will be spiced up to a ridiculous degree. The unique maroon/pinkish color makes this one of the biggest glow ups in Poké history. Part Five : My pick is our little rose gold Finneon, which is quite a pretty Shiny as well as a very overlooked Pokémon in general.

: My pick is our little rose gold Finneon, which is quite a pretty Shiny as well as a very overlooked Pokémon in general. Part Six : We're probably far, far off from a Shiny release for this Pokémon due to the fac that only one version of even its standard form has been released, but I have to give it to Rotom. It's a visually stunning Shiny in the way that it glows red, but also just the sheer amount of different formes Rotom takes will make this quite an engaging one to hunt however it comes out.

: We're probably far, far off from a Shiny release for this Pokémon due to the fac that only one version of even its standard form has been released, but I have to give it to Rotom. It's a visually stunning Shiny in the way that it glows red, but also just the sheer amount of different formes Rotom takes will make this quite an engaging one to hunt however it comes out. Part Seven : It has to be Dialga for me. Not only is Dialga the best-looking Shiny of these three, but this Steel/Dragon-type Pokémon's overall usability in Pokémon GO also makes it the easy winner here. There may be no single Legendary more anticipated in raids than Dialga.

: It has to be Dialga for me. Not only is Dialga the best-looking Shiny of these three, but this Steel/Dragon-type Pokémon's overall usability in Pokémon GO also makes it the easy winner here. There may be no single Legendary more anticipated in raids than Dialga. Part Eight: It's a subtle change, but Shaymin takes the win with its bright blue-green color palette.

THE OVERALL MOST ANTICIPATED SINNOH SHINY: Dialga! I was thinking Pachirisu for pure quality, but the uncertainty over whether or not this will be featured out-of-region during its Shiny release bumps it down just a tick. Because of Dialga's long-lasting absence from the raid rotation, Niantic has successfully turned this already awesome Shiny into among the most anticipated in the game's history.

Now… which are your most anticipated Sinnoh Shinies?