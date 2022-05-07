Warhammer 40k Imperial Knights Codex, Dominus, Datacards In Review

As the forces of Chaos loom ever-larger in the war-torn grimdark future of the 41st Millennium, it becomes clearer and clearer that the Imperium of Man will need a bigger cache of steadily-larger guns to keep up in this steady, neverending era of strife. Warhammer 40,000, the ever-popular tabletop wargame by Games Workshop, now has options for the new edition of the game for the Imperial Knights, a faction of humongous mechs with some components not too dissimilar from their Chaos Knight brethren. We got ahold of a hearty review sample of the items that are coming out soon for Imperial Knights within Warhammer 40k's cache of really cool miniatures and literature, and here's what we think of it all!

The codex for the Imperial Knights is a hefty tome filled with various rules for all of the units of Imperial Knights, as supported within the 9th edition of Warhammer 40k. In it, much like the other codices and battletomes that Games Workshop has put out for players of both 40k and Age of Sigmar, respectively, are painting tips, lore snippets, faction rules, and a veritable amount of data for each unit within the faction. There isn't a lot more to say about this particular item but it is a cool thing that the Imperial Knights are getting their due reboot.

The Imperial Knights have gotten a slight aesthetic revamp as well in terms of the packaging for their models, it seems! This Knight-Dominus is presumably the same kit that got released around 2018, but with a shiny new box and new rules that you will be able to find in the above codex. No matter how new this model is, it is most certainly easy to see it finding a home as a centerpiece model in someone's Imperial Knights army!

Finally, the new datacards for the Imperial Knights are incoming as well! This tiny box of cards has 55 cards in it, including 49 stratagem cards for the faction as well as six Knightly Teachings. This is a good item to have especially if you don't want to keep on flipping through the codex to reference each and every rule necessary to play Warhammer 40k. It's so handy to that end!

All in all, we are excited to see what this new age of giant robotic monstrosities will hold for Warhammer 40k. But what do you think? Has Games Workshop done a good job with their new units and codices? Let us know your opinions in the comments below!