WWE 2K22 Receives New Superstars In The Banzai Pack DLC

2K Games released a new DLC pack for WWE 2K22 today as players can get a number of superstars in the Banzai Pack. The pack will be giving you five WWE superstars, including Hall Of Famers Yokozuna and Rikishi, the late Umaga (The Samoan Bulldozer), and two current Superstars with Raw's Omos, and NXT's Kacy Catanzaro. Catanzaro, by the way, was recently given the absolutely terrible name Katana Chance by higher-ups at WWE who, for the sake of marketing and owning the rights to a name so the wrestlers can't make any money off it when they leave, forced the change. So get ready for a patch down the road when 2K is forced to correct her name. Here's some more info on the DLC.

Yokozuna is a WWE Hall of Famer who held the WWE Championship twice, the WWE Tag Team Championship twice, and was also a two-time world champion in sumo wrestling. A fearsome super heavyweight competitor, Yokozuna menaced the likes of Hulk Hogan, Bret "Hit Man" Hart and The Undertaker during his WWE career with the threat of his crushing "Banzai Drop" finishing maneuver. His cousin Rikishi is also a WWE Hall of Famer, a former Intercontinental Champion, two-time World Tag Team Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion, known for his playful dancing, stylish appearance, and dreaded "Stinkface" attack. "The Samoan Bulldozer" Umaga – Rikishi's brother – held the Intercontinental Championship twice and terrorized WWE Superstars with his frightening face paint and hard-hitting offense. All three are members of the famous Anoa'i family, which includes WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, as well as WWE Legend The Rock. The 7'3" Omos is a former Raw Tag Team Champion who recently competed against Bobby Lashley in a thrilling match at WrestleMania 38, while Kacy Catanzaro continues to turn heads on NXT with her gymnastic ability and endearing personality.