WWE 2K22 Reveals Finer Details To MyFaction Mode

2K Games has released more info on the new MyFaction mode being added to WWE 2K22 as you look to dominate the roster. This is basically your chance to build your own version of DX, the nWo, Evolution, the Four Horsemen, etc. You create a set of people to run through everybody and become the most dominant group the WWE has ever seen! We have more info below as we slowly make out way to the March 11th release date.

MyFaction is a new take on a classic team-building mode in which players collect, manage, and upgrade an array of WWE Superstars and Legends to create their ultimate four-person factions in WWE 2K22. Managers and Side Plates boost performance, while Logos, Wallpapers, and Nameplates allow for creative customization. Building the perfect faction to rival legendary groups such as the nWo, D-Generation X, and Evolution is no small task. Some useful tips to remember:

Players must make important choices when it comes to selecting the best Superstars for their factions and deploying the right boosts to take down the competition;

In need of some major muscle? Draft your favorite Powerhouse into action, like Big E or Rhea Ripley. If speed and devastating martial arts are in order, a Striker like Shinsuke Nakamura may be the way to go;

Between a roster packed with Superstars and Legends, and a wide range of specialized Side Plates, countless combinations are available, and experimentation is encouraged.

Ready to hit the squared circle? MyFaction players can pit their four-person factions against other fearsome foursomes in Faction Wars, test their mettle across various match types in Proving Grounds, topple a new Tower every week, or complete an assortment of daily challenges. There are three types of in-game currency available in MyFaction:

MyFaction Points – which can be exchanged for card packs and contracts – are awarded for completing matches and challenges;

MyFaction Tokens – which can be used in the Token Rewards market to unlock powerful WWE Superstar and Legend cards – are also awarded for completing matches and challenges; and

Virtual Currency – which is available for purchase and can be used exclusively in MyFaction on card packs, boxes, and contracts.

As an important reminder, anything that players can unlock with Virtual Currency can also be unlocked with MyFaction Points. In addition, MyFaction is an online single-player only experience, so players cannot gain a competitive advantage over other players by purchasing Virtual Currency. Additional rewards can be earned in certain MyFaction modes, including Weekly Towers and Faction Wars, where exciting, limited-time rewards refresh each month. New themed card packs will roll out frequently, offering players a legion of current Superstars and beloved Legends to add to their collections.