WWE 2K22 Reveals New Superstars & Celebs Coming To The Game
2K Games has released a list of DLC packs coming to WWE 2K22 which include legends, current superstars, and celebrities. The team revealed several packs that will be released in the coming weeks, starting in late-April. These packs have a combination of additions, most of them legends who have retired or passed away, but there are ones who are currently on the roster in the mix. However, who do have to criticize that they're adding celebs, because who is really buying DLC to get their hands on Machine Gun Kelly? If you're a current member of the WWE/NXT roster, and you're not in the game, and you got passed up for Logan Paul… you know exactly where you stand in the company and should be pissed. Here's more details on the DLC.
Notable celebrity additions from post-launch content include WWE 2K22 Executive Soundtrack Producer Machine Gun Kelly, as well as social media personality Logan Paul, who is currently scheduled for a match at WrestleMania with tag team partner The Miz against the team of WWE 2K22 cover Superstar Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio. Additional post-launch playable characters of note include "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" Ronda Rousey, Doink the Clown, LA Knight, Mr. T, Rob Van Dam, Stacy Keibler, Cactus Jack, The British Bulldog, Umaga, Yokozuna, and Doudrop. Full content pack names, dates, and notable additions include:
Banzai Pack
Release Date: April 26
- Yokozuna
- Umaga
- Rikishi
- Omos
- Kacy Catanzaro
Most Wanted Pack
Release Date: May 17
- Cactus Jack
- The Boogeyman
- Vader
- Ilja Dragunov
- Indi Hartwell
Stand Back Pack
Release Date: June 7
- Hurricane Helms
- Stacy Keibler
- A-Kid
- Wes Lee
- Nash Carter
Clowning Around Pack
Release Date: June 28
- Doink the Clown
- Ronda Rousey
- The British Bulldog
- Mr. T
- Doudrop
- Rick Boogs
The Whole Dam Pack
Release Date: July 19
- Rob Van Dam
- Logan Paul
- Machine Gun Kelly
- LA Knight
- Xia Li
- Commander Azeez