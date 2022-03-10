WWE 2K22 Reveals New Superstars & Celebs Coming To The Game

2K Games has released a list of DLC packs coming to WWE 2K22 which include legends, current superstars, and celebrities. The team revealed several packs that will be released in the coming weeks, starting in late-April. These packs have a combination of additions, most of them legends who have retired or passed away, but there are ones who are currently on the roster in the mix. However, who do have to criticize that they're adding celebs, because who is really buying DLC to get their hands on Machine Gun Kelly? If you're a current member of the WWE/NXT roster, and you're not in the game, and you got passed up for Logan Paul… you know exactly where you stand in the company and should be pissed. Here's more details on the DLC.

Notable celebrity additions from post-launch content include WWE 2K22 Executive Soundtrack Producer Machine Gun Kelly, as well as social media personality Logan Paul, who is currently scheduled for a match at WrestleMania with tag team partner The Miz against the team of WWE 2K22 cover Superstar Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio. Additional post-launch playable characters of note include "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" Ronda Rousey, Doink the Clown, LA Knight, Mr. T, Rob Van Dam, Stacy Keibler, Cactus Jack, The British Bulldog, Umaga, Yokozuna, and Doudrop. Full content pack names, dates, and notable additions include: Banzai Pack

Release Date: April 26 Yokozuna

Umaga

Rikishi

Omos

Kacy Catanzaro Most Wanted Pack

Release Date: May 17 Cactus Jack

The Boogeyman

Vader

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell Stand Back Pack

Release Date: June 7 Hurricane Helms

Stacy Keibler

A-Kid

Wes Lee

Nash Carter Clowning Around Pack

Release Date: June 28 Doink the Clown

Ronda Rousey

The British Bulldog

Mr. T

Doudrop

Rick Boogs The Whole Dam Pack

Release Date: July 19 Rob Van Dam

Logan Paul

Machine Gun Kelly

LA Knight

Xia Li

Commander Azeez