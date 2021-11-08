Xbox Announces Special Anniversary Celebration Livestream

Xbox Game Studios will be holding a special Xbox Anniversary Celebration next week to commemorate 20 years since the console was launched. It's an interesting celebration to have and feels so weird to me marking it as it feels like yesterday I got my own original version of the console and was playing both Halo: Combat Evolved and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. The event will be taking place on Monday, November 15th at 10am PT, being broadcast live on the official Xbox channel on YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook. As top what they intent to showcase… that hasn't really be mentioned yet. We're guessing we'll at least get a better look at Halo Infinite before it releases, and a talk about the history of the company in general. But any other announcements we won't know about until next week.

Trivia: Test your Xbox knowledge! Xbox FanFest will be holding a special trivia event to celebrate 20 years of Xbox. The event takes place on Saturday, November 13 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. GMT. To attend, log in or sign up at Xbox Fan Fest and opt-in to the event on the FanFest Exclusives page. Opt-in closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on November 9, 2021. Giveaways: Tune in to the broadcast to learn about the 20th Anniversary giveaways. You must be a registered Xbox FanFest fan to win. Subtitles will be available in German, French, BR Portuguese, LATAM Spanish, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), Castilian Spanish, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Arabic, Chinese (Traditional), Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Malay, Norwegian, Persian (Farsi), Portuguese (EU), Slovak, Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese. The easiest way to find your preferred language is to watch the broadcast on the official Xbox YouTube page at YouTube.com/Xbox and select the "gear" icon in the lower right corner to select your language.

You can also watch with American Sign Language (ASL) and Audio Descriptions (AD) in English on the official Xbox YouTube channel.

For those planning to costream or create post-celebration breakdowns in the form of VOD coverage, we recommend you do not use any audio containing copyrighted music to avoid any action by automated bots, and to also abide by the terms of service for your service provider.