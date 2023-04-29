CinemaCon 2023 Recap: No Fear Or Loathing in Las Vegas In the midst of a torrent of studio presentations, CinemaCon 2023 unfolded with enthusiasm & a renewed optimism for the theater experience.

The electric chaos of Las Vegas is a fitting setting for CinemaCon, an annual gathering of theater owners and the industry's most influential players as the studios roll out an onslaught of film announcements, presentations, and pomp that tends to leave even the most jaded cinephile hopeful each year, and 2023 was no exception. Sony Pictures led the charge by presenting their 23-film slate for the year and impressed with Kraven the Hunter. Warner Bros. exhibited cautious optimism the following day, teased us with glimpses of their diverse lineup, and premiered The Flash. Disney, however, appeared almost subdued at this event during what is their centennial year, perhaps keeping their powder dry for SDCC.

But in one of the week's high points, Universal Pictures, riding high on recent success, took the stage with one of the theater experience's most vocal proponents in Christopher Nolan. Paramount Pictures and Lionsgate followed up on similar notes, taking more introspective routes and acknowledging the need for modified approaches while extolling the virtues of the irreplaceable cinematic experience. By the end of CinemaCon 2023, it was clear that there was renewed optimism across the industry that the cinematic experience was finding its place in the modern media landscape.

This year at CinemaCon, Sony Pictures showcased footage from upcoming movies such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Gran Turismo, and Kraven the Hunter. The studio highlighted its commitment to releasing a diverse range of films, including R-rated comedies and unconventional adaptations while celebrating the success of its recent releases.

Sony Pictures is releasing 23 movies in 2023

A brief clip was shown of Dumb Money, based on the GameStop stock market frenzy.

Insidious: The Red Door and The Machine previews.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse featured 14 minutes of mostly finished footage.

Kraven the Hunter is confirmed to be R-rated, with violent action scenes shown in the footage seen.

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the R-rated comedy, No Hard Feelings.

stars in the R-rated comedy, No Hard Feelings. Gran Turismo adaptation previewed, with Neill Blomkamp directing.

directing. Anyone But You, another R-rated comedy.

A brief Ghostbusters behind-the-scenes video and The Equalizer 3 trailer.

Sony Pictures picked up distribution rights for Ridley Scott's Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Warner Bros. showcased a diverse lineup of upcoming releases during its CinemaCon presentation, highlighting anticipated films such as Blue Beetle, Dune: Part Two, Barbie, Wonka, and more. The studio emphasized its commitment to producing a range of genres and content, including horror, musicals, superhero films, and Barbie, and closed with a discussion of the anticipated and controversial The Flash, including commentary from director Andy Muschietti.

The Color Purple and Wonka musicals were previewed.

Footage from the Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

and Meg 2: The Trench and The Nun 2 trailers.

Dune: Part Two preview with director Denis Villeneuve.

DC Studios' upcoming releases, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, James Wan video with some footage, revealing Black Manta's new weapon, the Black Trident.

video with some footage, revealing Black Manta's new weapon, the Black Trident. Blue Beetle extended trailer.

We learned that this version of Michael Keaton's Batman is 30 years after the events of Batman Returns

Batman is 30 years after the events of Batman Returns The Flash premiere was shown shortly after this presentation, with this social media reaction from BC EiC Kaitlyn Booth: