CinemaCon 2023 Recap: No Fear Or Loathing in Las Vegas
In the midst of a torrent of studio presentations, CinemaCon 2023 unfolded with enthusiasm & a renewed optimism for the theater experience.
The electric chaos of Las Vegas is a fitting setting for CinemaCon, an annual gathering of theater owners and the industry's most influential players as the studios roll out an onslaught of film announcements, presentations, and pomp that tends to leave even the most jaded cinephile hopeful each year, and 2023 was no exception. Sony Pictures led the charge by presenting their 23-film slate for the year and impressed with Kraven the Hunter. Warner Bros. exhibited cautious optimism the following day, teased us with glimpses of their diverse lineup, and premiered The Flash. Disney, however, appeared almost subdued at this event during what is their centennial year, perhaps keeping their powder dry for SDCC.
But in one of the week's high points, Universal Pictures, riding high on recent success, took the stage with one of the theater experience's most vocal proponents in Christopher Nolan. Paramount Pictures and Lionsgate followed up on similar notes, taking more introspective routes and acknowledging the need for modified approaches while extolling the virtues of the irreplaceable cinematic experience. By the end of CinemaCon 2023, it was clear that there was renewed optimism across the industry that the cinematic experience was finding its place in the modern media landscape.
Sony Pictures
This year at CinemaCon, Sony Pictures showcased footage from upcoming movies such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Gran Turismo, and Kraven the Hunter. The studio highlighted its commitment to releasing a diverse range of films, including R-rated comedies and unconventional adaptations while celebrating the success of its recent releases.
- Sony Pictures is releasing 23 movies in 2023
- A brief clip was shown of Dumb Money, based on the GameStop stock market frenzy.
- Insidious: The Red Door and The Machine previews.
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse featured 14 minutes of mostly finished footage.
- Kraven the Hunter is confirmed to be R-rated, with violent action scenes shown in the footage seen.
- Jennifer Lawrence stars in the R-rated comedy, No Hard Feelings.
- Gran Turismo adaptation previewed, with Neill Blomkamp directing.
- Anyone But You, another R-rated comedy.
- A brief Ghostbusters behind-the-scenes video and The Equalizer 3 trailer.
- Sony Pictures picked up distribution rights for Ridley Scott's Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix.
Warner Bros.
Warner Bros. showcased a diverse lineup of upcoming releases during its CinemaCon presentation, highlighting anticipated films such as Blue Beetle, Dune: Part Two, Barbie, Wonka, and more. The studio emphasized its commitment to producing a range of genres and content, including horror, musicals, superhero films, and Barbie, and closed with a discussion of the anticipated and controversial The Flash, including commentary from director Andy Muschietti.
- The Color Purple and Wonka musicals were previewed.
- Footage from the Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
- Meg 2: The Trench and The Nun 2 trailers.
- Dune: Part Two preview with director Denis Villeneuve.
- DC Studios' upcoming releases, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, James Wan video with some footage, revealing Black Manta's new weapon, the Black Trident.
- Blue Beetle extended trailer.
- We learned that this version of Michael Keaton's Batman is 30 years after the events of Batman Returns
We learned that this version of Michael Keaton's Batman is 30 years after the events of Batman Returns

The Flash premiere was shown shortly after this presentation
Walt Disney Studios
At this year's CinemaCon, Disney showcased their upcoming slate with a brisk presentation, featuring footage from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Haunted Mansion, and more. While the Disney CinemaCon presentation was relatively restrained compared to previous years, attendees were treated to glimpses of various films, though Marvel fans may have been left wanting more.
- Disney's CinemaCon presentation lacked significant new Marvel content, with only the previously-seen extended clip from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer for The Marvels
- Disney Animation highlighted its Thanksgiving release, Wish, showcasing its watercolor-style animation and original songs
- Live-action films previewed included The Little Mermaid and Haunted Mansion, with the latter striking a good balance between scary and funny
- Searchlight debuted the trailer for Taika Waititi's comedy, Next Goal Wins, and a teaser for A Haunting in Venice
- 20th Century surprised attendees with the first footage of Gareth Edwards's new film, The Creator, starring John David Washington and Gemma Chan
- The presentation closed with an extended clip from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, showcasing an exciting chase sequence
- The Boogeyman was screened after the panel
Universal and Focus Features
Universal and Focus Features impressed at CinemaCon with appearances by Christopher Nolan and Vin Diesel, seemingly intent on proving that there was a good reason they've had some of the year's biggest movies so far. With projects ranging from Dreamworks to Blumhouse also in the mix, this was another well-rounded presentation.
- Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie Oppenheimer teased, trailer to be attached to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
- Illumination's Migration previewed is not expected to convert non-believers.
- Blumhouse reveals new Exorcist movie title: The Exorcist: Believer.
- Dreamworks announces Kung-Fu Panda 4.
- Focus Features highlights Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, The Holdovers, and Drive-Away Dolls.
- Universal previews Fast X, promising an extravagant final stretch as the franchise heads into its last two films.
- Vin Diesel took the stage to give an impromptu and emotional speech about what the Fast franchise has meant to him.
- The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, showcased with an early trailer.
- Wicked footage revealed, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, dispelling concerns over a dark and dreary adaptation.
Paramount Pictures
The Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon included an honest reflection on the state of the industry before the COVID-19 pandemic, acknowledging the need for changes and improvements. Emphasizing the importance of theatrical releases in its business strategy, the studio demonstrated its commitment to delivering quality content and experiences to audiences both in theaters and through streaming platforms.
- A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles style dance performance, with a look at some great footage, and Seth Rogan expressing his love for the franchise
- It was revealed that Gladiator 2 will start shooting soon
- Transformers One, an animated movie with a September 19, 2024 release date, was announced
- The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants was announced for May 23, 2025
- The announcement of the Avatar: The Last Airbender movie, with the original creator involved
- The reveal of The Smurf Movie, featuring Rihanna as Smurfette.
- A first look at the new Paw Patrol movie, with the characters becoming superheroes
- Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts trailer debut
- Martin Scorsese discussing his upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon
- The announcement of a Bob Marley biopic titled One Love, set to release in January 2024
- John Krasinski providing updates and a teaser for A Quiet Place: Day One, which is the "earliest moments of the invasion in the loudest city — NYC."
- 20 minutes of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was screened, including one hell of a car chase
Lionsgate
At this year's CinemaCon, Lionsgate emphasized the irreplaceable value of the theatrical experience and shared their excitement about the company's upcoming releases. Lionsgate announced that they would be releasing 14 movies this year, with a focus on offering diverse and entertaining content to cater to different audiences.
- Lionsgate will release 14 movies in 2023
- Emphasis on the importance of the theatrical experience
- Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes debuted its first trailer
- Upcoming releases include About My Father, The Blackening, White Bird, Expendables 4, Saw X, and Songbirds
- The Joy Ride cast and director discuss the film's comedic approach to trauma bonding and breaking stereotypes in film
- Joy Ride was screened after the presentation, with this social media reaction from Kaitlyn: