Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, deadpool 3, film, logan, marvel, mcu, wolverine

Logan Director Reflects on Wolverine's "Beautiful Ending"

Logan director James Mangold is sharing why Wolverine's fate felt like a satisfactory conclusion to his live-action story.

Logan was an all-star superhero genre film when it dropped in 2017, delivering a western-stylized apocalyptic future that will always be loved – but was the popular movie a wonderful conclusion for the other X-Men that didn't make the cut? Not so much.

Regardless, the film attempted to bring Wolverine's cinematic story full circle and find some semblance of peace for a hero with a trauma-filled history. Now, during a recent interview with Collider, the film's director shed more light on why he believes the ending of Logan still feels entirely appropriate.

Logan Director Remains Satisfied with the Character's (Previous) Finality

The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director (James Mangold) compared similarities to both Logan and Indy by honing in on some of what he loved about Wolverine. Mangold explains, "Finding Hugh [Jackman's] character of Logan in a time of diminishing returns when his power isn't as great as it was, that, to me, brings vulnerability to the character, it brings a journey to the character." He later goes on to add, "Logan truly was a kind of tragic adventure, but also, in my own way of looking at it, a kind of beautiful ending for the character of The Wolverine who had never really experienced peace in his life, and in his final moments found love and a kind of grace, even if it was only the last 30 seconds of his life that he found that and that he knew what that tasted and felt like. To me, [it] was really moving."

Now that we know Logan is poised to make a big comeback with a Deadpool crossover sometime next year, we'll finally get a chance to focus on something less dire and much more nostalgic.

Marvel's Deadpool 3 movie featuring the iconic Hugh Jackman as Wolverine is slated for a theatrical release starting May 3, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!