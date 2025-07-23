Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: san diego, sdcc

A Look Around San Diego Just Before The 2025 Comic-Con Opens

Article Summary San Diego comes alive as Comic-Con 2025 takes over with activations and building wraps all around downtown.

Major franchises like Naked Gun, Demon Slayer, and Fantastic Four are spotlighted inside and outside the venue.

Exclusives from IDW, DC Comics, and Priscilla Wilson offer fans a sneak peek before the doors officially open.

The Gaslamp District transforms for San Diego Comic-Con, setting the stage for a week packed with pop culture events.

Thanks to Isabelle Carty, who sent in a bunch of photographs in and around San Diego Comic-Con 2025 for Bleeding Cool, from activation events to wraps around the big buildings, covering everything from Naked Gun to Demon Slayer, Fantastic Four to The Labu Tique (the best naming pun of the show so far). From Rookie to Dexter, Twisted Metal to Elementary, Alien Earth to Rick And Morty, King Of The Hill to Daryl Dixon, in, out and around the show, there's plenty going on… and you can also check in with IDW, DC Comics and Priscilla Wilson inside the show floor as well. And it looks like even the Gaslamp District has been taken over as well… expect pretty much everything to be San Diego related for the next few days with plenty of overspill into the week to come as well. But it all starts here…

