CASETiFY Announces 'Street Fighter' Iconic Game Series Collection

CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand loved by millennials, Gen Z, and Hollywood celebrities, has announced today its collaboration with the iconic video game series Street Fighter, introducing an exciting product line-up that encourages fans to keep fighting for the things they love. Priority Access is now open ahead of its August 31 launch for the general public on the CASETiFY website. Priority Orders will receive a limited-edition Street Fighter mini arcade papercraft.

The most striking product in the CASETiFY x Street Fighter collection is the limited-edition Chun-Li Lenticular case. In almost every game, Chun-Li's signature move is the "Hyakuretsu Kyaku", her ability to throw multiple kicks in one sitting. It is commonly known in English as the Lightning Kick and its ease of use has turned it into a staple in many games of the Street Fighter franchise. With the CASETiFY x Street Fighter rendition to Chun-Li, fans can own a dynamic version of this iconic battle move, which keeps unfolding depending on the angle it is viewed from. The Limited Edition Lenticular Case retails starting at $65 USD.

To mark the 35th anniversary of the series, the collection also features products that celebrate some of the most recognizable parts of the iconic game. Starting from the title screen to several battle scenes, all accessories pay tribute to the innovative gaming experience that Street Fighter introduced.

For example, this character selection screen phone case has a mirror area in one of the squares, allowing fans to suddenly see themselves as a fighter in the videogame. The customization options that CASETiFY is famous for are also enabling fans to personalize the collection's battle cases with their name, letting us all go head-to-head with Chun-Li, Ryu, or Guile.

Apart from phone cases, the lineup includes matching accessories for AirPods and Airpods Pro, wireless chargers, a grip stand, and water bottles. Those who sign up for the waitlist and purchase any accessories from the collection during priority access will also receive a special-edition paper craft insert to build their own mini Street Fighter arcade machine. Accessories in the collection retail $25 – $75 USD.

The Street Fighter x CASETiFY collection launches worldwide on casetify.com/co-lab, available for purchase online, in the new CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store), and at CASETiFY Studio locations.