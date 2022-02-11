Here There Be Dragons, A New Off-Broadway Musical, Newly Announced

The Players Theatre, found on MacDougal Street in New York, NY, has announced the world premiere of Here There Be Dragons, a new musical with a significant focus on Dungeons & Dragons. Performances for this new musical will begin on Thursday, June 16th, 2022, and run through Sunday, July 17th.

Here There Be Dragons revolves around four young adults at the precipice of graduating college and the game of D&D that they have been playing up until the end. On the eve of their graduation, the players embark on one final quest, with the in-game manifestations of their anxieties and fears about the road ahead.

The night before their college graduation, a tight-knit group of Dungeons & Dragons players embark on their final quest. They must contend with their anxieties, fears, and obstacles, manifested as fantasy monsters and locales, to discover what their futures may hold. This musical quest will take audiences on a journey through the trepidation and excitement of growing up, holding on to what's dear, and moving forward in life without our "swords".

According to the press release, Dragons writer Chase O'Neill had this to say about the inspiration behind the musical:

"In college I met my best friends, playing seemingly endless sessions of the 3.5 edition of Dungeons & Dragons. We still play together to this day. Theo and I wrote this show because of the impact our friends from college, and even high school, had on both of us. This show is about the strength it takes to choose one's friends and the struggles that must be overcome to make lasting connections. We're thrilled to share this story, as the enduring nature of friendship is something we herald as essential to life. There's a world to explore, best have your party by your side to face it. Now, roll for initiative!"

This is by not the first dramatic portrayal of D&D in a theatrical setting. A notable play that has been performed near New York City includes SUNY New Paltz's production of She Kills Monsters, which was performed in late February and early March of 2020 and delves into similar themes of young adults coming of age. However, Here There Be Monsters is the first of these to hit an off-Broadway venue in NYC, acting as a testament to the lasting impression that the game has left upon popular culture.

Further information will be forthcoming as it is announced. Here There Be Dragons will play the following schedule: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 pm, and Sundays at 3 pm. Tickets begin at $47 and are available at this link. From Thursday, June 16th, through Sunday, July 17th, the musical will play at 115 MacDougal St., New York, N.Y. 10012.