Always Sunny, Cobra Kai, SNL, TWD, Orville & More: BCTV Sunday Slices

Welcome back to another serving of BCTV Sunday Slices, where I take a look at the past week in BCTV's coverage to offer a thought or two on the topic. Once again, the views expressed here are my own and don't necessarily reflect on the rest of the fine folks at Bleeding Cool. Which is a nice way of saying that if you have grief, here's who you should be aiming it at (I'm pointing to myself now, but you'll just have to imagine it since visuals like that really don't work well here). This week, another mixed bad to topics and targets that include the WWE, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Boys, Cobra Kai, Stranger Things, The Orville, BTS, a possible Jude Law sacrifice, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden– and that's not even close to being all.

The Boys Season 2: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Loves Him Some Love Sausage: Because Trump's the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to having reasons to hate him, chalk up the possibility of our crappy COVID response causing production screw-ups that might make Jeffrey Dean Morgan a no-show for the third season of The Boys.

The Walking Dead CCO Gimple Says Rick Grimes Film Still Theater Bound: Maybe by the time the first/only film is ready for eyeballs the theater industry will be back and better than ever. But with how it's looking now? The future is hybrid releases between theaters and SVOD- and that future is now. That said, I'd say the same thing: why piss off theater owners now when you don't have to?

TWD Season 10+ Info; Animated "Tales"; New Frontier for Carol, Daryl: Want to really impress us, Scott M. Gimple? Give us an animated episode, a musical episode, and a sitcom.

South Park: Denver Broncos Adds Cutouts to Stands in Game vs. Bucs: Well played, Denver. Well played. Now if you could get them to suit and help out on both sides of the ball…

Cowboy Bebop, The Lord of the Rings Series Resuming Production: If there's a silver lining from Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, it's that it bought John Cho some extra time to heal from his knee getting jacked up. Big fan of Cho and he's exactly what the project needs to improve the streaming service's anime adaptations.

The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Updates Season 3; Why He Enjoys Series: We here at BCTV can't shake this feeling that Orville fans won't end up getting a full season. Maybe a limited series, or a three, ninety-minute episode season like Sherlock?

Joey Ryan Sues #SpeakingOut Accusers for $10 Million Dollars: Yeah, good luck trying to monetize followers, Joey.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day Responds to Trump Diss and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump: After fourteen seasons, it blows my brain that people are just now realizing that It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia isn't the "bro show" they thought it was- even after fourteen seasons. A series that had one of the funniest, most touching, and realistic "coming out" storylines on television is the kind of series that doesn't waste time with MAGA bullshit. Hell, if anything it's one of the most subversive comedies in the past thirty years so I'm glad to see Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney flexing their political muscles more.

Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson Reveals Cast for Upcoming NBC Comedy Series: Two thoughts: if this doesn't scream "long-term political aspirations" (just like his endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris) then my pop culture radar is busted. On a personal level, that's gotta be some trippy, meta shit to deal with on whole lotta levels. You're still in your prime, the spotlight's constantly on you, and now you're having your personal life dramatized with people playing people in your life who are still in your life. I'm hoping the series contract comes with therapy.

Fargo Creator Noah Hawley Discusses His "Alien" Series Pitch Idea and Conan The Barbarian – Netflix Developing Live-Action Series: Report: Meanwhile, The Monster Squad continues to go underappreciated- are you seriously telling me that doesn't scream for a series? (F**k The Goonies)? And since we're poop-flinging' at walls to see what sticks, BCTV will gladly put these on the glass for series consideration: Arnold Schwarzenegger's The Running Man, Tom Hanks' The 'Burbs, and Wesley Snipes' Blade.

South Park Studios Takes Viewers Behind the Scenes of Pandemic Special: I used to watch South Park. Then, I wasn't watching South Park. Which is weird because I watch a respectable amount of animation. But for some reason, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park is up on the shelf with FOX's The Simpsons: I respect that they're still on, what they do, and their fanbase, but I haven't felt the need to watch either one in a long time.

Stranger Things Offers Season 4 Prod Greetings from the Upside Down: I like Stranger Things, but I wouldn't say that I'm a diehard. That said, watching that video of their table read reunion pre-COVID is some pretty heartbreaking stuff (I mean shit, they're still kids), so seeing that production was starting back up was a silver lining during an otherwise f**ked-up week and brought a little toastiness to the cockles of this thing we kinda still call a heart.

SNL: Let's Meet Jim Carrey's Joe Biden & Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris: When you're going with Jim Carrey, the only concern is that you're going to get "100% Carrey." For a pet detective, that's great- but for Joe Biden? Thankfully, his first night out was a strong one and I look forward to seeing how his portrayal evolves over the season. But the BCTV all-star during the first political sketch of season 46? Maya Rudolph, who has refined her Kamala Harris to a damn near eerie degree.

Report: WWE to Confiscate Wrestler Twitch Accounts; Yang Responds and Andrew Yang Reports WWE to Force Wrestlers to Twitch Stream, Cameo: So it's bad enough that AEW is making the WWE look older than Vince McMahon and that wrestling ratings across the board are beginning to tumble now that other (and real) live sports make their way back. A move like this? Not exactly screaming come work here- thank Karma for them that they can still write really big checks… for now.

BTS Takes on Jimmy Fallon in Zoom Olympics; Performs "Mikrokosmos": Consider me in John Cena's camp when it comes to BTS. I like a couple of their songs, but I'm not on a fan level of any kind. That said, I have mad respect for the way they conduct their business, and especially for the choices they've made on what to appear on while promoting their new album. Could we find out from a band member ten years from now that it was a living nightmare behind the scenes? Sure! But for now, they deserve serious props (especially for performing "Mikrokosmos").

Cobra Kai Season 3 Set for January 2021 Premiere; Season 4 Confirmed: Another one of those "silver lining" stories because we thought for sure it would get lost in a sea of YouTube corporate "f**k-uppery" (we're still a little pissed about Wayne). Netflix wasted no time showing off why they were the best home for the Karate Kid sequel series by doing what felt like more promotion for the first two seasons in a month than the previous owner did over the course of its run.

Swamp Thing Hijacks Arrowverse in Desperate Bid for Second Season: BCTV has been having some fun with The CW going the "smoke-n-mirrors" route to get us to forget that Swamp Thing already aired on the dearly-departed DC Universe streaming service. We get it, and we respect their game. Times are tough for original content this fall. But watch the joke end up in our face when the show gets a second season on HBO Max- not like stranger things than that haven't happened before.

Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown on GoT Almost Costing Us Eleven: So it looks like we won't stop until every geek fanbase across the pop culture spectrum has a reason to hate Game of Thrones, huh? Look, I hated the series finale of Showtime's Dexter but at some point you gotta' let that shit go…

The Third Day: HBO's Weird FB Livestream Might Just Sacrifice Someone: Full confession: HBO's The Third Day is sitting on my DVR unwatched right now (but it will be), but no matter how it turns out? It's earned serious geek points for going serious meta with a 12-hour live stream from a village that doesn't exist- and then throw in the possibility of Jude Law going The Wicker Man route (old school, no bees)? That's what we call commitment.

The Boys: Eric Kripke Needs Your Help to #ReleaseTheKripkeSupePornCut: I'm sorry, but do I even need to explain why this needs to happen? Whether you're a fan of the series or a fan of superhero cosplay porn (or both), EP and showrunner Eric Kripke's call to arms to hit up Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios, and Sony Pictures Television to demand those supe porn scenes see the light of day is one that must be answered, my fellow citizens! Because… well… it's supe porn.