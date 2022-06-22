Arrow? Batwoman? The Flash? Arrowverse Makes Major Moves: BCTV DD

Before we get to today's BCTV Daily Dispatch (a daily rundown of our television/streaming coverage from the past 24 hours), you're probably wondering what that headline is all about. Makes sense, especially considering that has been much (translation: "none") movement when it comes to the on-screen Arrowverse. But with next week's second season finale of Superman & Lois (S02E15 "Waiting for Superman") promising some answers via Dylan Walsh's General Lane, expect a ton more attention to be paid to The CW's DCU over the next week or so. That's why we wanted to remind you that the Arrowverse has been making some major news over the past three months, with Batwoman, Superman & Lois & DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, and The Flash all part of the big crossover event Earth-Prime.

So what makes this DC Comics limited series different from your average TV-to-comics series? Simply put, this one matters- as in, it directly impacts Arrowverse canon. To pull that off, the creative teams behind the respective shows were actively involved, supplying storylines and concepts that directly or indirectly impacted each show's lore and small-screen universe overall. For example, the Batwoman chapter officially introduced Clayface to the series while the Superman & Lois chapter offered more backstory on the Evil Superman from John Henry Irons' (Wole Parks) world. But with an issue that already had a ton to unpack considering who the crossover's "big bad" was (no spoilers on that), there were three items in particular that caught our eye in Earth-Prime #6 (Hero's Twilight), written by Jeff Hersch & Thomas Pound with art by Will Robson. So from this point forward, consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign flashing and we'll meet you on the other side of this image spoiler buffer

The Flash Season 9 Could Get "Blood"-y?! Over the last two issues of Earth-Prime, a backup story focused on Ramsey Rosso aka Bloodwork (played by Sendhil Ramamurthy in The CW series) and his efforts to get free from ARGUS custody (detained since the sixth season) and begin working on his new plans. Thankfully, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) discovers the "big bad" is missing but not in time, as readers/viewers are left with a panel that read, "To Be Continued in Season 9 of 'The Flash'".

"Batwoman Beyond"?! With the limited series' big bad targeting heroes in 2049, Bart aka Impulse & Nora aka XS take viewers to Gotham to see if the city's dark knight defender was safe. That defender? None other than Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman (played by Javicia Leslie in the series)- except Ryan has a serious costume upgrade that screams comparisons to Terry McGinnis' Batman Beyond suit. Even more surprising is that Wilder is still patrolling the streets that far into the future. Could this be the point where she begins looking for someone to train, too?

Oliver Queen's Spectre… Alive?! So remember how Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen aka Green Arrow was killed attempting to save Earth-38? And then he came back as the Arrowverse's Spectre… only to die while rebooting the multiverse in "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" (setting aside that "paradise dimension" thing). Well, it would appear Queen's Spectre isn't quite as dead as we all first thought, or he got a whole lot better. Whatever the reason, that's who showed up with Superman, Black Lightning, and the other heroes at the Hall of Justice. Apparently, it was part of a test because Queen's Spectre says that they "must be ready" for what's about to hit the Arrowverse (with one of those cool cliffhanger endings).

Here's a look at this morning's BCTV Daily Dispatch, our rundown of television/streaming coverage from the past 24 hours:

Rhea Ripley Pulled from Money in the Bank Due to Injury; Updated Card

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Comes to Select Movie Theaters Next Week

The Venture Bros Star Shares Film Update, Thoughts on Series Finale

Dark Winds: AMC Renews Tony Hillerman Series Adapt for Season 2

Titans Season 4 Star Joseph Morgan Shares More Brother Blood Details

Only Murders in the Building Trio Get Roasted in S02 Preview Clip

Ms. Marvel S01E03 Preview Clip: Kamala Celebrates Wedding Season

NXT 2.0 Preview 6/21: Tony D Looks To Win His First Title In NXT

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Sneak Peek Intros The Sparrow Academy

The Boys: Homelander/Soldier Boy Meet "Doesn't Go Well"- But For Who?

As Vince McMahon Rallies on WWE Raw, Class Action Lawsuits Loom

The Flash Drops Season 8 Finale Part One Images; Season 9 Clues?

American Horror Stories Season 2 Key Art: Someone's Always Watching

The Boys S03E06 "Herogasm" Promo: Don't Say You Weren't Warned, People

Elias and Ezekiel Appear Together on Raw, Disprove Conspiracy Theories

Louis Southard & David Hahn's Midnight Western Theatre Tapped For TV

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Trailer: Lightsaber Limbo's A Bit Much

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Official Trailer: Running Up One Final Hill

Our Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Thoughts; New S03E01 Sneak Peeks

Stranger Things 4: Sadie Sink on Max, Survivor's Guilt & Losing Eleven

Poker Face: Jameela Jamil, Tim Meadows & More Join Peacock Series

The Time Traveler's Wife: Moffat Swaps Romance for Existential Horror

McMahon on WWE Raw; Laurinaitis on Administrative Leave & More

Better Call Saul, Titans, Umbrella Academy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Peter Kosminsky On The "Cultural Vandalism" Of Privatising Channel 4

And here's a look at today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication": Imagine Dragons with "Bones":

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.