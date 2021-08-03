BCTV Daily Dispatch 08032021: Harmon Studies Stupid; MacFarlane vs Fox

Lay it, lay it down, let me see your hand. Show me what you got. You're always talking, but you're not playing. It doesn't match your face. Gotta find my way, away from this place. Can you take me now? I want it, I want it real. Are you afraid of me now? Are you afraid of me now? Do you feel it, do you feel it? Do you feel that I can see your soul? Do you feel it, do you feel it? Do you feel the beat in… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Chaos Chaos (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. This Tuesday's newbies include Alex Kurtzman sticking with "Star Trek" for the next six years, The Sandman & Cowboy Bebop star Mason Alexander Park talks non-binary representation, Arrow star Stephen Amell offers fellow left-handed archer Kate Bishop his support, Seth MacFarlane wants Family Guy Fox-free, and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is done being asked to understand stupid. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Tuesday, August 3, 2021:

10. Law & Order: Christopher Meloni Goes Searching for Mariska Hargitay

9. American Horror Story: Billy Eichner Okay Trading Sex for Evan Peters

8. Alex Kurtzman Helming Star Trek Franchise for Next 6 Years: Details

7. The Sandman & Cowboy Bebop Star Discusses Non-Binary Representation

6. Hawkeye: Arrow Star Stephen Amell Offers Kate Bishop Left-Handed Love

5. Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Joel Edgerton Doesn't Seem to Like Imagining Trees

4. Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident

3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid

2. Seth MacFarlane Wants Family Guy Divorce Over Fox News, Tucker Carlson

1. Rick and Morty: Harmon Sick of Anti-Vax Stupidity Being Smart-Splained

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- The Walking Dead finds someone to keep Jeffrey Dean Morgan in check, Not Everybody Love Raymond, Kevin Can F**k Himself ends its (hopefully) first season, Mike Bennett has something to say about the WWE's Vince McMahon, and The Orville gets a photobomb:

The Walking Dead Finds Someone to Keep Jeffrey Dean Morgan In Line

Reunion-Wise, Creator Phil Rosenthal Says Not Everybody Loves Raymond

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 1 Finale Review: Cliffhangers & Secrets

What is Mike Bennett Trying to Tell Us About WWE and Vince McMahon?

The Orville Season 3: Jessica Szohr Photobomb; Good News In The Cards?

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Chaos Chaos – Do You Feel It (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jV6U7ZlPKEA)