BCTV Daily Dispatch 09 Sept 21: Star Trek Day Wrap-Up & Non-Trek News

Thanks to "Star Trek" Day going way longer than us east coast folks were expecting it to, this is going to be a stripped-down, toothpicks-keeping-our-eyes-open edition of the BCTV Daily Dispatch. As a quick reminder, this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Today's line-up includes a full run of Star Trek Day previews, WWE-NXT-AEW, David Tennant, Dave Bautista, Charmed, What If…?, Midnight Mass, Riverdale, Rick and Morty, Better Call Saul & a ton more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, September 9, 2021:

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 21st Century Teaser; Renewed for Season 3

Star Trek: Lower Decks S02 Sonic the Hedgehog-Free Midseason Trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Teaser: Uhura, Nurse Chapel & More!

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Beaming Down Beginning This November

Star Trek Day: Alex Kurtzman "Very Excited" About Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Prodigy Shares Official Trailer, Key Art for Star Trek Day

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Wars: Visions | English Dub Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtAsl-0o3O0)

Star Wars: Visions – Disney+ Shares Animated Anthology Series Key Art

Krapopolis: Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry & More Join Dan Harmon Series

WWE Raw Labor Day Ratings Drop Shows WWE is Right to Hate Unions

NXT Recap: If You Like Tag Team Title Matches, This Show's For You!

WWE Says Triple H Underwent Heart Procedure After Cardiac Event

Dave Bautista Thinks Donald Trump Will Run for President in 2024

Charmed Season 4 Welcomes Lucy Barrett as New Series Co-Lead

David Tennant, Georgia Tennent Team for Peacock "Jekyll & Hyde" Take

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Midnight Mass | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-XIRcjf3l4)

Midnight Mass: Netflix Official Trailer Asks Viewers to Be Not Afraid

What If… Zombies?! Honors Zombie Iron Man with Character Key Art

Dave Bautista Blames Right-Wing Hostility on Ghostbusters II Slime

The Sopranos Prequel "The Many Saints of Newark" Releases Trailer #2

Riverdale Cast Posts Video Supporting Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Father

Jimmy Kimmel to Unvaccinated Horse Med Takers: "Rest in Peace, Wheezy"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Two Crows (Main Title Song) | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZSsgJF_U2E)

Rick and Morty Tease The Greatest Anime Ever That Will Never Get Made

WWE Star The Miz Officially Confirmed for Dancing with the Stars Cast

Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk "Back to Work", Shares Image from Set

Kevin Owens to AEW Confirmed? Plus More Wrestling News and Hot Goss

Saturday Night Live: John Mulaney on Baby Rumors, Intervention & More

Ranking of Kings: Funimation Unveils Epic Anime Series This October

Batman Day Brings Batman: The Audio Adventures Premiere to HBO Max

How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff Shares HIMYM Pseudo-Spinoff Update

Star Trek Is Adapting with the Times While Still Honoring Its Mission

