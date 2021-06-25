BCTV Daily Dispatch 25 June 2021: SPN Controversy & GRRM Regrets

BCTV Daily Dispatch 25 June 2021: SPN Controversy & GRRM Regrets

Welcome back to our daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape, as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar recently- including a serious SPN controversy and GRRM full of regret. Following that, we have "5 More Things" as we look at the five articles that almost made the cut. Then we wrap things up with another edition of "Random TV History Stuff!" as David Letterman's journey takes a nasty turn- driving him from NBC to CBS.

Today's newbies include Q-Force, a Turner & Hooch trailer, Austin 3:16 says Stone Cold Steve Austin had an anniversary, Joey Janela goes Trumper gimmick, The Blacklist star bids farewell, and George R.R. Martin really wishes he wrote faster:

10. Q-Force: Netflix Releases Official Teaser for Animated LGBTQ+ Heroes

9. Turner & Hooch TV Trailer A Reminder That Josh Peck Is NOT Tom Hanks

8. Austin 3:16- The Most Iconic Promo Ever Happened 25 Years Ago Today

7. Joey Janela Debuts Trumper Gimmick, Trolls Locals Kooks at Meeting

6. The Blacklist Star Megan Boone Thanks Fans in Heartfelt Instagram Post

5. What We Do in the Shadows Star Harvey Guillén Previews Season 3

4. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Solves "The Mystery of Mr. Nimbus's Name!"

3. The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More

2. Game of Thrones: GRRM Wished HBO Waited Until 2063 to Wrap Series

1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation EP Kevin Smith, Season 2 & Spite

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- including SNL looking back, SPN having some controversy, AHS: Double Feature gets a poster, and more:

Saturday Night Live Cast, Lorne Michaels Share Stories From Season 46

Jared Padalecki Doesn't Sound Too Happy About Supernatural Spinoff

The Pursuit of Love: Amazon, BBC Share Romantic Comedy-Drama Trailer

Lucifer BTS Clip: Tom Ellis Records Queen's Another One Bites the Dust

American Horror Story: Double Feature Poster Confirms We Have Aliens!

On this date in 1993, David Letterman's Late Night with David Letterman aired its last episode- a result of Letterman's nasty behind-the-scenes battle with Jay Leno over who should be the rightful heir to Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show. A young upstart comedy writer named Conan O'Brien would take over Letterman's spot after he left for CBS, with O'Brien going on to also achieve late-night legend status (and also going on to learn what it's like to deal with Leno):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: David Letterman Last NBC Show—-June 25, 1993 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=doJ6ekJ2Ius)

