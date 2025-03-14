Black Mirror, Daredevil, IWTV/Sam Reid & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Invincible, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, CBS's Elsbeth, Chappell Roan, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, CBS's Matlock, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, CBS's Ghosts, Hulu's Prison Break, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Apple TV+'s Your Friends And Neighbors, DC Studios' Superman, Prime Video's The Bondsman, Netflix's Black Mirror, HBO's The Last of Us, TBS's AEW Dynamite, FX's Seven Sisters, Netflix's Myron Bolitar, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Netflix's Devil May Cry, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Golden Globes/Nikki Glaser, FOX's Married… with Children, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Friends Spinoff "Joey," and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, March 14, 2025:

Invincible Series Might Tackle Unused Comics Storyline Idea: Kirkman

Yellowjackets: Here's Our Preview for S03E06: "Thanksgiving (Canada)"

Elsbeth Season 2 Preview: Here's Our Look at S02E15: "I See … Murder"

Chappell Roan Delivers "The Giver," Talks "Campy and Fun" Single

Doctor Odyssey: "Shark Attack!" Continues Tonight; Eps. 11 & 12 Looks

Matlock: Here's Our Preview of Tonight's Episode, S01E15: "Game Face"

Interview with the Vampire: Sam Reid Visits Season 3 Writers' Room

Ghosts S04E16: "St. Hetty's Day" Brings Big Power Reveal: Preview

Prison Break: Browning, Gage, Rodger Join Elgin James, Hulu Spinoff

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode Titles, Overviews Released

Your Friends And Neighbors Trailer: Jon Hamm Leads Apple TV+ Drama

Superman: Gunn Shares Look at WBD Conversation with Safran, Corenswet

The Bondsman Teaser: Got Demon Problems? Pot O' Gold's Here to Help

Black Mirror Season 7 Official Trailer: Lose Your Reality This April

The Last of Us Season 2 Poster: A Deadly Road Ahead for Joel & Ellie

AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: Inferior to WWE and Bully Ray Agrees

Seven Sisters: FX Gives Elizabeth Olsen-Starrer TV Series Pilot Order

Myron Bolitar: David E. Kelley, Harlan Coben, Netflix Team for Series

Dexter: Resurrection Welcomes David Dastmalchian as Guest Star

Devil May Cry Showrunner, Bosch on Kevin Conroy; Shankar on AI Rumor

Claymore Set for Live-Action Series Adapt from Masi Oka, CBS Studios

Doctor Who Ex-Showrunner Chibnall's New Novel Set for Series Adapt

Golden Globes Set for January 2026; Nikki Glaser Returning as Host

Married… with Children: Katey Sagal Was "Safe Space" on Set: Applegate

Daredevil: Born Again Ep. 3 Review: When a Case Hits Too Close to Home

Friends Spinoff "Joey" Finds New Life on YouTube: Eps. 1 & 2 Released

