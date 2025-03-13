Posted in: TV | Tagged: jason bateman, newlitg

Batman Vs Jason Bateman in The Daily LITG, 13th March, 2025

Batman Vs Jason Bateman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Batman vs. Jason Bateman tops Bleeding Cool's daily rundown.

Explore the top stories on Bleeding Cool, including Batman and more.

Discover Bleeding Cool's long-standing pop culture insights.

Sign up for "Lying In The Gutters" for daily pop culture updates.

Batman Vs Jason Bateman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. I am still feeling sick, but as I type this I am returning to London Book Fair for its final day. For a bit, anyway. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Batman Vs Jason Bateman in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Amazon's Fallout Merch

LITG two years ago, David Tennant's 14th Doctor Kicks Off Red Nose Day Teaser

LITG three years ago, Frank Cho Sleeping With Wonder Woman

LITG four years ago, Cliff Simon, Deran Cody, Pokémon GO

LITG five years ago – Trump kept out of Bond

And X Of Swords started early.

LITG six years ago… a new Blade Runner

And a new status quo for some Superfrenemies.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Harris O'Malley – Dr Nerdlove.

– Dr Nerdlove. Gene Hoyle – Editor-in-Chief, Writer at Nerd Nation Publishing

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Dustin Nguyen, Dustin Nguyen, Dustin Nguyen, Dustin Nguyen, Dustin Nguyen, Dustin Nguyen,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!