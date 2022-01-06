Boba Fett, S.H.I.E.L.D. & The Boys: BCTV Daily Dispatch 06 Jan 22

When you've been fighting for it all your life/You've been struggling to make things right/That's how a superhero learns to fly/Every day, every hour, turn the pain into power/When you've fighting for it all your life/You've been working every day and night/That's how a superhero learns to fly/Every day, every hour, turn the pain into power… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to The Script for "Superheroes" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., HBO Max's And Just Like That…, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Amazon's The Boys, Hulu's Pam & Tommy, Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett, BBC's Toast of Tinseltown, truTV's Impractical Jokers, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews of FOX's The Great North and USA Network's NXT 2.0 New Year's Evil.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, January 6, 2022:

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Ming-Na Wen Comments on #SaveAgentsofSHIELD

And Just Like That… Chris Noth Reportedly Removed from Season Finale

AEW Dynamite: Here's What to Expect for Tonight's TBS Debut

Naomi Preview: Kaci Walfall Talks Series, Man of Steel Mystery & More

Impractical Jokers: Joe Gatto-Free Social Media Proves Tough Reminder

AEW to Hold Beach Break in Cleveland This Year; Yes, Cleveland

WWE Cuts: Road Dogg & William Regal Among Those Released Today

Fast Foodies Season 2 Serves Up Chris Jericho, Jillian Bell & More

Peacemaker "Project: Butterfly": Meet Chukwudi Iwuji's Clemson Murn

Superman & Lois S02: Alexander Garfin on Jordan's Powers; Fav Moment

Star Trek: Discovery S04 Teaser: Can Burnham Stop Booker & Tarka?

Bid to Win 101 Dalmatians Production Cel With Cruella De Vil

The Boys Season 3: Campell. Coleman. The VNN Interview. This Friday

Pam & Tommy Official Trailer/Poster: The Greatest Love Story Ever Sold

Archive 81 Trailer/Images: Netflix Series Rewinds to Reveal the Truth

The Book of Boba Fett: There's A Reason Why That Wookie Looks Familiar

Michael Jai White Talks Blaxploitation Trilogy, MK, and Superheroes

Larry David Can Hear You, Clem Fandango – Toast Of Tinseltown Cameos

Cobra Kai Star William Zabka Talks S04, Teases Eagle Fang's S05 Future

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Officially Unleashed This Sunday

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, this time with a focus on FOX's The Great North and USA Network's NXT 2.0 New Year's Evil:

The Great North Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Emotional Depth & Sundaes

NXT New Year's Evil Recap: The NXT Landscape Has Been Changed

