Lynne Marie Stewart in The Daily LITG, 24th of February, 2025
The Always Sunny Family remembering Lynne Marie Stewart/Mrs. Kelly was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Always Sunny Family remembering Lynne Marie Stewart/Mrs. Kelly was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Always Sunny Family Honors, Remembers Lynne Marie Stewart/Mrs. Kelly and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Always Sunny Family Honors, Remembers Lynne Marie Stewart/Mrs. Kelly
- The Americas: NBC's Tom Hanks-Narrated Nature Series Debuts Tonight
- Warfare: A24 Has Released A New Poster For Alex Garland's New Film
- Tracker: Check Out What's Ahead with Tonight's S02E10: "Nightingale"
- That DC Comics Absolute Universe ComicsPRO Preview In Full
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Clark Gregg's Big MCU/Angela Bassett Regret
- DC Comics Cancels Shazam, Two Face… And Power Girl Too?
- Spider-Man Dons the Anti-Venom Suit with Marvel Legends Gamerverse
- Agatha All Along: Joe Locke on Season 2, Billy/Tommy, Heartstopper
- That DC Comics Batman #158 Hush 2 ComicsPRO Preview By Jim Lee In Full
And a few more of mine from yesterday;
- ComicBooks For Kids Launches Retailer Kit at ComicsPRO 2025
- Boom Studios Talks About Publishing Fewer Comics In 2025 At ComicsPRO
- AMP Launch at ComicsPRO With Love Struck, NeverWars And Martin Kove
- Lynne Marie Stewart in The Daily LITG, 23rd of February, 2025
LITG one year ago… DC Comics' Absolute Power
- Gerard Jones Amalgam Stories Removed From DC/Marvel Crossover Omnibus
- DC Comics Announces 25 Absolute Power Comics, All Written By Mark Waid
- DC Comics Creates Its Own Version Of Marvel's Epic Line, DC Finest
- Comic Shop Owners Applaud DC Comics Return To Wednesday On-Sale Date
- Shooting Superman In DC's Summer Event Absolute Power… What's Next?
- Bosch: Michael Connelly Shares Det. Renee Ballard/The Waiting Overview
- Absolute Power, DC Comics' Summer Event With Mark Waid & Dan Mora
- Wally West Races On In with New McFarlane Toys The Flash Figure
- Marvel Gives Away Spider-Man, Deadpool, Thor & Ms Marvel For Free
- Gondor Calls and Rohan Answers with New Lord of the Rings Keyboard
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Trapped by a Honeypot in a Communist Country, Flaming Love at Auction
- Magma Comix, Previewing Big Names This Week At ComicsPro
- Josh Gad On Writing His First Comic, Writer #1, From Dark Horse
- Still Only One Cover For James Bond in Dynamite's May 2024 Solicits
- Crocodile Black & Armory Wars Ending in Boom Studios May 2024 Solicits
- Josh Gad Writes About Writers in Dark Horse Comics' May 2024 Solicits
- Devlin Waugh's Back In 2000AD/Judge Dredd Rebellion May 2024 Solicits
- Mean Girl Schemes in 1954's Sorority Secrets #1, Up for Auction
- Rivers Of London: Stray Cat Blues #1 in Titan Comics May 2024 Solicits
- Gun Honey And Space Ghost On The Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews
- Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely- The Daily LITG, 23rd February 2024
LITG two years ago, DC Comics Titans Figure Wave
- McFarlane Toys Unveils Incredible DC Comics Titans Figure Wave
- Marc Silvestri Redesigns Witchblade For 2024 Image Comics Relaunch
- ComicsPRO: Marvel Comics Announce Contest Of Chaos
- South Park Creators: Comedy Central Tried to Kill Killing Kenny & More
- Star Trek: Picard: Gates McFadden on Denise Crosby/Tasha Yar Being MIA
- The Flash: Batwoman Writers Room on Javicia Leslie Return; New Promo
- Jonathan Hickman & Bryan Hitch Create Ultimate Invasion for Marvel
- Rayquaza Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Players: February 2023
- Will Superman & Lois Leap The CW In A Single Bound Over to HBO Max?
- Mega Latios Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Players: February 2023
- Do You Love Vintage Comic Books? Heritage Auctions is Hiring Graders
- The Look Of 60 Years Of X-Men & Avengers From Marvel At ComicsPRO
- Bill Schanes Returns To Comics As Oni Press Publishing Consultant
- More Than Returnability in Boom Studios Guarantee 2.023 at ComicsPRO
- Boom's Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR & R.L. Stine's Stuff Of Nightmares Return
- Now Boom Makes Si Spurrier & Charlie Adlard's Damn Them All, Ongoing
- Boom Announce Christopher Cantwell & Germán García's Briar is Ongoing
- Boom Studios Slashes Variant Cover Numbers By 15% At ComicsPRO
- ComicsPRO: Diamond Comic Distributors To Cut Shipping Costs By 40%?
- Better & Best: Most Desirable Standard/Better/Nedor Comics, at Auction
- ComicsPRO: DC Comics Change DC Infinite App To Accomodate Manga
- ComicsPRO: Chris Bachalo Returns For DC Horror Event Knight Terrors
- ComicsPRO: First, The Marvel Star Wars Event Comes For The Metal
- The Adventures of the Red Mask and the Best Comics Mystery, at Auction
- ComicsPRO: Oni: Christopher Condon, Phil Hester, Melissa Flores' Xino
- ComicsPRO: Bad Idea Appoints Valiant's Peter Stern as Managing Editor
- The Wolf And The Crow #1 Returns From Action Lab Limbo
- All Four Distributors Together For The First Time At ComicsPRO, Today
LITG three years ago, Mountain Dew
- Mountain Dew Gets Hard and Is Finally Starting to Hit Shelves
- Law & Order: Vincent D'Onofrio Still Has Some "Criminal Intent" In Him
- Reacher: Alan Ritchson on How Size Mattered During Amazon Auditions
- The End Of Krakoan Resurrection? X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin Addresses Series Ghosting Arrowverse
- Daredevil, The Punisher & More Heading to Disney+ Next Month- Kinda?
- Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz Confirms Some Karate Kid Revisionist History
- Ben Reilly's Missing Lesson From Uncle Ben In Amazing Spider-Man #90
- Could Today's Dark Ages #3 Spin Off Into Dark Web From Marvel?
- Futurama: Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown Supports John DiMaggio
- The Duke Of Death And His Maid in Seven Seas May 2022 Solicitations
- Rob Liefeld Draws Simon N. Kirby As Sgt Flag #1 For Kickstarter
- Devil's Highway Vol. 2: Wolverine's Benjamin Percy Returns to Realism
- Could Patsy Walker, Hellcat, Become The New Iron Cat?
- Hijiki Isoflavone's Phantom Of Idol In Kodansha May 2022 Solicits
- Tsugumi Ohba's Death Note Short Stories in Viz May 2022 Solicits
- The End Of Krakoan Resurrection? X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Lost Lad's London Murders In Yen Press May 2022 Solicits
- Preview: Saga #56 by Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples
- Red X Revealed In The Daily LITG, 23rd February 2022
LITG four years ago, Joss Whedon, Gina Carano, Jack Quaid
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Buffy: A Teachable Moment in Cognitive Dissonance After Joss Whedon
- Ronald Moore Discusses Section 31, If Star Trek Is Still Film-Viable
- Tonight is Shiny Pikachu Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO
- Lois Lane Casts Doubt On Superman's Sexual Prowess, In Future State
- Why No WandaVision Credit For John Byrne?
- Bruce Wayne Becomes All-Out Terrorist In DC Future State (Spoilers)
- Nubia's New Wonder Woman Role In DC Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)
- What Is The New Shadow Legendary Coming To Pokémon GO?
- Obi-Wan: Ewan McGregor Gets Jacked- Welcome to Kenobi Gun Show
- Fantastic Four, Wolverine, and Spider-Gwen Figures Unveiled by Mezco
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: Ubisoft's Video Game Becomes A Graphic Novel
- DC Overships Zack Snyder Justice League Comics – May Spoil Snyder Cut
- Tomorrow's Amazing Spider-Man #60 Totally Revisits One More Day
- A Chance To Appear In Brandon Thomas and Khary Randolph's Excellence
- DC's Linearverse Slices the Whole Sort Of General Mish Mash (Spoiler)
- Rest Area 51 from Tapas Media: Exclusive Preview of Chapter One
- Trump's Loss Crushed Ike Perlmutter, But Helped Free Jawad Amir Musa
- Kodansha Announces 4 New Digital Manga Titles for April 2021
- SCOOP: HaHa Crosses Over With Ice Cream Man For Final Issue
- DC Universe Infinite Targets Fans of Oprah, Zack Snyder in March
- Bad Idea Comics Gives Free Pin To First ENIAC #1 Customer At Stores
- Stephanie Hans and Kieron Gillen Win British Fantasy Award For Die
- Today Is Stephanie Hans Day – See Her Black Knight Cover Set
LITG five years ago – Jim Lee woke up
And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure.
- Jim Lee Awakens from 4-Day Nap to Learn He's Suddenly in Charge of DC Comics
- New York Toy Fair 2020: 60 Photos from Hasbro Marvel Legends
- So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
- Mindless Speculation: Will the BBC Announce a Major Doctor Who Change?
- "The Way Dan DiDio was Fired… Brutal and Unnecessary" Says DC Comics Founder's Granddaughter Nicky Wheeler-Nicholson
- Generation Five – The New Name For DC Comics' 5G
- Rob Liefeld Celebrates Dan Didio's DC Departure
- More Comics Industry Reaction to Dan DiDio Leaving DC
- Hasbro New York Toy Fair 2020 – 37 Photos of Star Wars
- Sue Richards Challenges Mutant Superiority in X-Men/Fantastic Four #2 [Preview]
LITG six years ago – GI Foot Locker
And DC shoved Jorge Jimenez's covers together.
- Hasbro and Asics Pair Up For New G.I. Joe Shoe Line, Available at Foot Locker Now
- Jorge Jimenez's Sixth Dimension Justice League Triptych Now All on One Issue
- Dan DiDio Tells Retailers That DC is Cutting Back Their Comics (UPDATE)
- Star Wars: Battlefront II Teases "The Chosen One" Update
- Marvel Maintains Their Lead Over DC Comics in January 2019 Marketshare
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Bryan Talbot, graphic novelist, creator of Luther Arkwright
- Jim Borgman, creator of Zits
- Greg LaRocque, artist on Flash and Legion of Super-Heroes
- Keith Wilson, artist on Elementals, Scarlett, Power Of The Atom
- Alan Gill, comics retailer, Ultimate Comics of North Carolina
- Randy Reynaldo, creator of Rob Hanes Adventures
- Mike Armstrong, VP of Reed POP
- Wade von Grawbadger, comics inker.
