Lynne Marie Stewart in The Daily LITG, 24th of February, 2025

The Always Sunny Family remembering Lynne Marie Stewart/Mrs. Kelly was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Always Sunny Family remembering Lynne Marie Stewart/Mrs. Kelly was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Always Sunny Family Honors, Remembers Lynne Marie Stewart/Mrs. Kelly and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… DC Comics' Absolute Power

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG two years ago, DC Comics Titans Figure Wave

LITG three years ago, Mountain Dew

LITG four years ago, Joss Whedon, Gina Carano, Jack Quaid

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG five years ago – Jim Lee woke up

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure.

LITG six years ago – GI Foot Locker

And DC shoved Jorge Jimenez's covers together.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bryan Talbot, graphic novelist, creator of Luther Arkwright

graphic novelist, creator of Luther Arkwright Jim Borgman, creator of Zits

creator of Zits Greg LaRocque, artist on Flash and Legion of Super-Heroes

artist on Flash and Legion of Super-Heroes Keith Wilson, artist on Elementals, Scarlett, Power Of The Atom

artist on Elementals, Scarlett, Power Of The Atom Alan Gill, comics retailer, Ultimate Comics of North Carolina

comics retailer, Ultimate Comics of North Carolina Randy Reynaldo , creator of Rob Hanes Adventures

, creator of Rob Hanes Adventures Mike Armstrong, VP of Reed POP

VP of Reed POP Wade von Grawbadger, comics inker.

