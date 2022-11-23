Doom Patrol, Owl House, Young Justice & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I've got my head, but my head is unraveling/Can't keep control; can't keep track of where it's traveling/I've got my heart, but my heart is no good/And you're the only one that's understood/I come along, but I don't know where you're taking me/I shouldn't go, but you're wrenching, dragging, shaking me/Turn off the sun; pull the stars from the sky/The more I give to you, the more I die/And I want you/And I want you/And I want you/And I want you/You are the perfect drug, the perfect drug, the perfect… BCTV Daily Dispatch!" With respect to Nine Inch Nails for "The Perfect Drug" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes HBO Max's Young Justice co-creator Greg Weisman clarifying his communication route to DC Studios' James Gunn, Gunn rolling out the soundtrack info for Disney+'s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, HBO Max dropping an official trailer & a crapload of images for Doom Patrol Season 4, The Owl House PA clarifying those Bob Iger/Bob Chapek/Disney rumors, and HBO Max's Titans confront an "Inside Man" within the group this week.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doom Patrol, Owl House, Young Justice & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: FOX's Bob's Burgers & The Great North, BBC's The Devil's Hour, STARZ's Heels, USA Network's WWE NXT/Raw, AMC's The Walking Dead, Paramount+/Metallica, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Hemlock Grove & Hannibal finding new streaming homes, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, November 23, 2022:

Titans Season 4 Episode 5 Preview Images: So Who's The "Inside Man"?

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 8 Review: Lackluster Turkey Day

The Devil's Hour: Peter Capaldi Thriller Renewed for Series 2 & 3

Heels: Amell Wraps Post-Production on "F***ing Extraordinary" Season 2

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Gunn Posts Soundtrack Details

The Owl House: Clarifying Those Bob Chapek/Bob Iger/Disney Rumors

Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer: The End of Days! Seriously Not Kidding!

NXT Preview: Can Wes Lee Retain Against Carmelo Hayes Tonight?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Images; Angela Kang on Carol/Daryl Scene

Metallica Streaming "All Within My Hands" Charity Show On Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution Opening Minutes Establish a Bloody Timeline

Updated WWE Survivor Series Card Following Last Night's WWE Raw

Young Justice Season 5: Greg Weisman Doesn't Have James Gunn Hotline

WWE Raw: Bianca Belair Refuses to Reveal Final War Games Teammate

The Great North Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Hot Tubs & Rich Snobs

Criminal Minds: Paget Brewster on "Evolution," Prentiss & More Seasons

Hannibal, Netflix OG Series Hemlock Grove Find New Streaming Home

Star Trek, Batwoman/The Flash, Buffy, TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.