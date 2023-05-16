Star Trek: SNW, Musk/Magneto, Justified & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elon Musk/Magneto, James Gunn/Kevin Smith, Neil Gaiman, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Justified & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Thirty Seconds to Mars with "Kings & Queens," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Mike Flanagan/The Fall of the House of Usher, Elon Musk/Magneto, Jensen Ackles/#SaveTheWinchesters, James Gunn/Kevin Smith/Superman, BBC's Doctor Who, USA Network's WWE Monday Night Raw, CBS' S.W.A.T., Showtime's Nurse Jackie/Weeds, Neil Gaiman/WGA Strike, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, HBO Max's Titans, FXX's Archer, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, FX's Justified: City Primeval, FOX/ABC's 9-1-1, Fawlty Towers' John Cleese, Showtime's Yellowjackets, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Justified: City Primeval, Archer, DC's Titans, Elon Musk/Magneto, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, May 16, 2023:

Fall of the House of Usher: Flanagan Pushes Back on "Nonsense" Report

Geek Wannabe Elon Musk Clueless When It Comes to Magneto, George Soros

Jensen Ackles Posts New #SaveTheWinchesters Video for Supernatural Fam

James Gunn Promises Kevin Smith TWO Giant Spiders in Superman: Legacy

Doctor Who: RTD's "Wild/Mild" Typo; Now We Don't Know What To Believe

WWE Raw Preview: On the Road to Night of Champions

S.W.A.T.: New Deal Sees Seasons 1-5 Streaming on Netflix This Week

Showtime Eyeing More Weeds, Nurse Jackie; Parker & Falco Attached?

Good Omens: Neil Gaiman Joins Writers' Strike NYC Picket Lines (VIDEO)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02 Mini Spotlight: Carol Kane's Pelia

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Ep. 2 Images: June Takes Center Stage

Titans: Curran Walters Confirms Red Hood Spinoff Efforts: "We Tried"

Archer Returns This August for Final Run; Season 14 Overview Released

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Set for July Debut (Mini-Teaser)

Justified: City Primeval: No One Messes With Raylan's Hat (Teaser)

9-1-1: FOX Execs on Reason for ABC Move; "Lone Star" Crossover Future

Fawlty Towers: John Cleese Pokes Trans Community, Still Plays Victim

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 "It Chooses" Promo: Pick Your Fate

