Reacher And Thought Bubble in The Daily LITG, 14th November, 2025

On the train from King's Cross to Harrogate for the Thought Bubble Festival 2025 and Reacher Fight Fatigue was the most-read story

Article Summary Live updates from the train to Thought Bubble Festival 2025 with exclusive coverage throughout the weekend

Reacher Season 4 and the topic of fight fatigue dominates pop culture news and Bleeding Cool's top reads

Recaps of most-read comic stories from previous Thought Bubble weekends over the past seven years

Spotlights on indie comic debuts, creator birthdays, and festival exclusives happening at Thought Bubble

It's time. I am on the train from King's Cross to Harrogate (change at Leeds) for the Thought Bubble Festival 2025. You'll see plenty of coverage on Bleeding Cool this weekend, and I am lifted by a comment of one of last year's videos, by one Greg Donert, who says, "Rich, thanks so much for posting these walkthroughs! I'm exhibiting at my first Thought Bubble, so this really helps give me an idea of what it's like." They'll be debuting Glitch in the Mix #1 in the Bubbleboy Hall at F10, and I'll run a preview later today. Who knows who will be there next year, who is only reading about it on Bleeding Cool this year?

Reacher Fight Fatigue was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Reacher Fight Fatigue and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Absolute Catwoman

LITG two years ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas

LITG three years ago, live, From Thought Bubble

LITG four years ago, Hugh Jackman's Adventure Time

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO – and DC going as well?

LITG six years ago, Elder Scrolls battled for attention with Wolverine's double-penis.

And we were looking for 5G everywhere.

LITG seven years ago, Joker's Daughter returned

And the future was upon us.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Creator on The United, Melchizedek Todd

Alberto Massaggia, comic creator on Hotline Miami.

comic creator on Hotline Miami. Dave Dwonch , writer for Infinite 7, Zombie Tramp, Skyward and Vamplets.

, writer for Infinite 7, Zombie Tramp, Skyward and Vamplets. Creator of Silversong webcomic, Sam Chapman.

Lorenzo Palloni , creator of Mooned, Esatto, Un Lungo Cammino, and Il Cugino.

, creator of Mooned, Esatto, Un Lungo Cammino, and Il Cugino. Edd Vick, comic book editor of Mu Press.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

