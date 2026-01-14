Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Buffy, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Scrubs, High Potential, Game of Thrones, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Buffy, Will Trent, and much more!

Article Summary Latest updates on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, including a season 2 teaser and Titan X revelations

Essential TV news round-up: Scrubs revival, Buffy cast love, and Game of Thrones fan backlash

Catch up on TV highlights like High Potential, Will Trent, and Apple TV's Monarch series coverage

Stay in the know with daily news, previews, and recaps from across the TV and streaming landscape

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: CBS Evening News, Scrubs, Bill Maher, My So-Called Life, High Potential, One Piece, Game of Thrones, Euphoria, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, The Beauty, Buffy, The Rookie, Will Trent, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, January 14th, 2026:

CBS Evening News: Was Tony Dokoupil's Sign-Off a FOX "News" Red Flag?

Kelly Clarkson Covers Huntr/X's "What It Sounds Like" for "Kellyoke"

WWE Raw Review: The Chadster's Unbiased Take on Perfection

Scrubs: Zach Braff & Donald Faison Offer Revival Series Details & More

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Potts, Nelson Returning for Season 2

Nikki Glaser, Howard Stern Discuss Unused Golden Globes Jokes & More

Bill Maher Claims Hollywood Awards Too "Woke"; Loses to Ricky Gervais

My So-Called Life Reboot, Reunion Would Be "Wonderful": Claire Danes

Avengers: Doomsday – The Wakandans And Fantastic Four Teaser Released

High Potential Season 2 Episode 10 "Grounded" Images Released Early

Prodigal Son: Tom Payne Posts Pilot Episode Watchalong Video for Fans

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Intros Baroque Works' Miss Valentine

Game of Thrones: Kit Harington Was "Angered" by Season 8 Fan Petition

Euphoria Season 3 Teaser: Rue's on the Run; Official Trailer Tomorrow

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Teaser: Titan X Is Wide Awake

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Series Adapt in Production at Sky

The Beauty Sneak Peek Clip; Kutcher Previews FX, Ryan Murphy Series

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Nothing But Love for Eliza Dushku

One Piece, Tracker/Marshals, Pluribus & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Best Medicine: Check Out Our S01E02 "Been There Done That" Preview

Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Our S01E02: "Gambler's Debt" Preview

The Rookie Season 8: Here's Our Updated S08E02: "Fast Andy" Preview

High Potential Season 2: Our Updated S02E09 "Under the Rug" Preview

Will Trent Season 4: Our Updated S04E02: "Love Takes Time" Preview

Starfleet Academy: Brooks, Hawkins & Rosta on SAM, Darem/Caleb Rivalry

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!