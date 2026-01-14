Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Buffy, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Scrubs, High Potential, Game of Thrones, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Buffy, Will Trent, and much more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: CBS Evening News, Scrubs, Bill Maher, My So-Called Life, High Potential, One Piece, Game of Thrones, Euphoria, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, The Beauty, Buffy, The Rookie, Will Trent, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, January 14th, 2026:
CBS Evening News: Was Tony Dokoupil's Sign-Off a FOX "News" Red Flag?
Kelly Clarkson Covers Huntr/X's "What It Sounds Like" for "Kellyoke"
WWE Raw Review: The Chadster's Unbiased Take on Perfection
Scrubs: Zach Braff & Donald Faison Offer Revival Series Details & More
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Potts, Nelson Returning for Season 2
Nikki Glaser, Howard Stern Discuss Unused Golden Globes Jokes & More
Bill Maher Claims Hollywood Awards Too "Woke"; Loses to Ricky Gervais
My So-Called Life Reboot, Reunion Would Be "Wonderful": Claire Danes
Avengers: Doomsday – The Wakandans And Fantastic Four Teaser Released
High Potential Season 2 Episode 10 "Grounded" Images Released Early
Prodigal Son: Tom Payne Posts Pilot Episode Watchalong Video for Fans
One Piece: Into the Grand Line Intros Baroque Works' Miss Valentine
Game of Thrones: Kit Harington Was "Angered" by Season 8 Fan Petition
Euphoria Season 3 Teaser: Rue's on the Run; Official Trailer Tomorrow
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Teaser: Titan X Is Wide Awake
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Series Adapt in Production at Sky
The Beauty Sneak Peek Clip; Kutcher Previews FX, Ryan Murphy Series
Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Nothing But Love for Eliza Dushku
One Piece, Tracker/Marshals, Pluribus & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Best Medicine: Check Out Our S01E02 "Been There Done That" Preview
Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Our S01E02: "Gambler's Debt" Preview
The Rookie Season 8: Here's Our Updated S08E02: "Fast Andy" Preview
High Potential Season 2: Our Updated S02E09 "Under the Rug" Preview
Will Trent Season 4: Our Updated S04E02: "Love Takes Time" Preview
Starfleet Academy: Brooks, Hawkins & Rosta on SAM, Darem/Caleb Rivalry
