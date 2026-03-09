Harry Styles, Tracker, Megan Thee Stallion & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 9th, 2026:

Primal S03E09: "The Hollow Crown" Preview: Spear at a Crossroads

Will Trent Season 4: S04E10 Image Gallery, S04E11 Overview Released

Scrubs S01E04: "My Poker Face" Images, S01E05 Overview Released

AEW Collision: The Road to Revolution is a Dead End Street

Megan Thee Stallion Clarifies: Social Media Clip Is NOT From Anime

The Boys Final Season Episode Schedule Poster Has Serious Dark Vibes

FOX News Accused of Trump PR Clean-Up Over Fallen Soldier Ceremony

The Rookie Drops Ominous S08E10 Teaser; Time to Worry About Lucy?

Masters Of The Universe Luminary Michael Halperin Has Passed Away

SNL Cast, Host Ryan Gosling Make For Okay Effort Undercut by Breaking

Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester Makes Its Netflix Debut TODAY

American Dad! Season 20 Ep. 3 Preview: Stan Tries "Powering Through"

Dark Winds S04E04: "The New World" Preview: Next Stop, Los Angeles

Ted: Seth MacFarlane on Going AI "Bill Clinton" in Season 2 Episode

Rooster: HBO's Steve Carell-Starrer Debuts Tonight; S01E01 Preview

DTF St. Louis: Check Out Our Season 1 Episode 2 "Snag It" Preview

Watson: Here's a Look at Our Updated S02E12 "A Family Meal" Preview

Marshals S01E02: "Zone of Death" Preview: Kayce Confronts His Past

Tracker S03E11 "To the Bone" Preview: Colter Tracks a Missing Teen

Community Scribe Discusses the Delayed Movie for Peacock

