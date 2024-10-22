Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

Katee Sackhoff And Star Trek in The Daily LITG 22nd October, 2024

Katee Sackhoff, ready for Star Trek, was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Katee Sackhoff, ready for Star Trek, was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 28: Katee Sackhoff attends the panel for "The Mandalorian" series at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Katee Sackhoff And Star Trek and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Katee Sackhoff Is Ready to Add Star Trek to Her Franchise "Hat Trick"
  2. Eddie Brock Is Now The New Carnage At Marvel Comics 
  3. Marvel Teases Spider-Verse Vs VenomVerse For May 2025
  4. Fight Breaks Out At New York Comic Con Over Peach Momoko Spawn Cover
  5. Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Preview: Amazon Unplugged
  6. Dragonball Evolution Star on Anxiously Returning to the Property
  7. SNL 50 Cut For Time: "Weekend Update" on Halloween Costumes to Avoid
  8. James Gunn Clarifies Lanterns Credit, "Pukes" on Superman AI Trailer
  9. Lord of the Rings Star Reacts to the Next Wave of Projects
  10. What Really Happened At The Peach Momoko Spawn Variant NYCC Fist Fight

And comics stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, Tara Strong "Fired for being Jewish"

tara strong
Tara Strong Image: Boxtown YouTube Video
  1. Tara Strong Recasting Over Posts "Not a Difficult Decision": Boxtown
  2. So Who Is The New Ultimate Spider-Man, Then?
  3. Shiny Zorua Costumes Debut In Pokemon GO: Halloween 2023 Part 2
  4. Todd McFarlane Launches Ten More Spawn Titles For 2024
  5. DC Comics Full January 2024 Solicits… Not Just Batman
  6. AEW Rampage Review: Another Wrestling Travesty from Tony Khan
  7. Howard Stern: Post Malone Performs Alice in Chains/"Them Bones" Cover
  8. Image Comics' Full January 2024 Solicits as Ghost Machine Launches Big
  9. The New Ultimate Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 21st of October, 2023
  10. Doctor Who: The Doctor Deals with Woody Dilemma in New Teaser Image
  11. Ninjak & X-O Manowar Finales In Valiant January 2024 Solicits
  12. Justice League Vs Godzilla Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  13. Acid Chimp Vs Business Dog In Ahoy Comics January 2024 Solicits
  14. Speculator Watch: Did Duke & Cobra Commander Ashcans Win NYCC?
  15. Little Bird Reunion of Darcy Van Poelgeest & Ian Bertram on Lotus Land
  16. Ablaze Adapt Lord Of The Rings Inspiration in January 2024 Solicits
  17. Judge Dredd's Iron Teeth in Rebellion/2000AD January 2024 Solicits
  18. ComicTom101 & Ben Templesmith in Massive January 2024 Solicits
  19. Working Class Wizards in Band Of Bards January 2024 Solicits

LITG two years ago, Killing Off Batman

DC Killing Off Batman in The Daily LITG 22nd of October 2022

  1. Thirty Years After DC Killed Superman, Are They Killing Batman Now?
  2. DC Comics Full January 2023 Solicits – More Than Just Batman, Promise
  3. Westworld Season 5: "Conversations" For Final Season; Fallout Update
  4. Spawn Unwanted Violence in Image Comics' Full January 2023 Solicits
  5. Warner Bros Discovery: Arrowverse Has Your DCEU Answers, Not Marvel
  6. Eric Nguyen's White Savior In Dark Horse Full January 2023 Solicits
  7. Beavis and Butt-Head Season 9 Review: Enough New to Stay Relevant
  8. Kieron Gillen Introduces Halo Jones Omnibus in 2000AD January Solicits
  9. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In October 2022
  10. Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Confirms Revival Series Honoring John Mahoney
  11. Black Mask Studios Latest to Sign With Lunar Distribution
  12. Valiant Still Publishing Just One Comic A Month, In January 2023
  13. Frank Miller Presents The Geek In January 2023 Solicitations
  14. The Vampire/Werewolf Mix-Up in Marvel's Astonishing #32, at Auction
  15. Whatnot Publishes Wesley Snipes' The Exiled In January 2023 Solicits
  16. Disney's Darkwing Duck & Gargoyles in Dynamite January 2023 Solicits
  17. 5 Superheroes Who Stayed Up for Taylor Swift's Midnights Release
  18. Dune: House Harroken & Mosely in Boom Studios January 2023 Solicits
  19. Breath Of Shadows and Codex Black Launch In IDW January 2023 Solicits
  20. Oni Press Relaunch Rick & Morty As New Ongoing Series In January 2023
  21. Dave Sim Has Cancel America, Woman-Thing & WildPIGS in Cerebus In Hell
  22. Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs in The Daily LITG 21st of October 2022
  23. Next Week Previews Gives Details On January 2023 Comics Solicits

LITG three years ago, Heading To MCM London Comic Con

Heading To MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 22nd October 2021
LITG Screencap: MCM London Comic Con guests
  1. Full Marvel Comics January 2022 Solicitations – So Much Wolverine
  2. Saturday Night Live Intro Vid Welcomes Jason Sudeikis & Brandi Carlile
  3. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 E13 Preview: New Jack Talks XPW "Perk"
  4. Nightwing & Batgirl Revealed As Heterosexual (Nightwing #85 Spoilers)
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gang Had a Fan in Norm Macdonald
  6. Now The Comics Industry Is Running Out Of Bags And Boards
  7. Batwoman Update: Dougray Scott – Ruby Rose Claims "Entirely Made Up"
  8. Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
  9. Where Is Spiritomb In The Pokémon GO Halloween Event 2021?
  10. Marvel Cancels Savage Avengers with January's Savage Avengers #28
  11. DC Comics Introduces Trans Women To Wonder Woman's Paradise Island
  12. Hi-Fi Studio Are The New Colorists Of Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5
  13. Christopher Cantwell Writes New Buffy Spin-Off Comic, Angel, In 2022
  14. Matt Kindt, Tyler Jenkins, & Hilary Jenkins' Apache Delivery Service
  15. Image Launch Creator Imprints, Starts With Chris Ryall & Ashley Wood
  16. Invincible Iron Man #55 Gets An New Aftermarket Sales Bump
  17. House Of Slaughter #1 Second Printing Dominates Advance Reorders
  18. Marvel's Masked Raider To Be Revealed In 2022
  19. Maestro Trilogy Begins to End in January with World War M Mini
  20. Marvel to Collect Everything They Published in June 1962 as Omnibus
  21. No Excalibur or S.W.O.R.D. in Marvel's January Solicitations
  22. Juni Ba Takes His Monkey Meat To Image Comics From January 2022
  23. Bolero by Wyatt Kennedy & Luana Vecchio Launches From Image Comics
  24. Nyx #1 From Dynamite Tripled Numbers From 11,656 to Over 30,000 at FOC
  25. Saturday Night Lasso in The Daily LITG, 21st of October 2021

LITG four years ago, the most-read stories

A look at Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Part 4 (Images: Netflix).
Sabrina, Sabrina, Dabrine – The Daily LITG, 22nd October 2020 (Images: Netflix).

  1. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina EP Aguirre-Sacasa: "Wicked News" Soon?
  2. Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update
  3. Batman Grim Knight Arrives as Our Next McFarlane Toys Review
  4. An Old Friend Begins The Reckoning War? Fantastic Four #25 Spoilers
  5. Fantastic Four #25 Changes New York In The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
  6. Marvel Comics January 2021 Solicits, 26 Titles Frankensteined UPDATE
  7. Darkrai & Alolan Marowak Raid Day Coming To Pokémon GO
  8. The Final Giratina Origin Forme Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
  9. X-Men #13's Real Reason Apocalypse Does What He Does (Spoilers)
  10. RJ Torbert Shuts Down Mask Rumor for Scream 5
  11. Venom Tops Diamond Comics Top 500 September 2020 Chart, Marketshare
  12. DC Shows Off Wonder Woman Earth One Vol 3 Artwork But Not Well Enough
  13. Dark Horse Comics Full January 2021 Solicits – A Flowering Of Crimson
  14. Long Read – The Full Todd McFarlane Bleeding Cool Spawn Interview
  15. Guardians Of The Galaxy #7 – Rocket Raccoon Remembers Fortnite Island
  16. Amazon Glitchwatch: Upcoming Dan Slott She-Hulk Omnibus
  17. Boom Gives New Origin To Faith In Buffy The Vampire The Slayer Comics

LITG five years ago, something to do with Magic The Gathering was happening

And Gorr was setting up so much that was to come…

  1. Wizards' October "State Of The Game" For "Magic: The Gathering: Arena"
  2. Gorr the God of God Butchers Returns in King Thor #2 [Preview]
  3. Superman Is Out To Kill Batman In A New Prime 1 Studio Statue
  4. Robocop Meets Wolverine Meets Memento – Vin Diesel and Guy Pearce in First Official Bloodshot Trailer Debut
  5. "Arrow" Spinoff: Katherine McNamara Signals "Canaries" Filming [Video]
  6. Marvel Comics Planning For Jonathan Hickman to Write House Of X Back in 2015?
  7. X-Men #1 is Already Better Than All of HoXPoX [X-ual Healing 10-16-19]
  8. "Pokemon Sword and Shield" Steelbook Case is a US Target Exclusive
  9. "Rick and Morty" Season 4: Deer People & More from "B-Story Generator"
  10. Lee Shi Tian Wasn't Censored During Mythic Championship V
  11. Letting It All Hang out With Frank Cho
  12. Brian Bendis' Superman Secret Identity Reveal Will Make Him the Best Version of Himself and Inspire a Villain to Switch Sides
  13. You Can Play A Hidden "Stranger Things" Game On Polaroid's Website
  14. Marvel Comics January 2020 Solicitations, From Star to Ravencroft, Frankensteined
  15. "Magic: The Gathering: Arena" to Make Emergency Ban Announcement

LITG six years ago, we had the last of Marvel Netflix

And it was all about Hallowe'en

  1. Punisher Season 2 and Jessica Jones Season 3, the Last Marvel Netflix Shows?
  2. Konami Releases Details on the First Three Yu-Gi-Oh! Sets of 2019
  3. Let's Discuss That Halloween Ending and Twist *SPOILERS*
  4. Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
  5. The Flash Season 5, Episode 3 Preview: "The Death of Vibe"

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Populariser of The Punisher, co-creator of Whisper and 2 Guns, Steven Grant.
  • Transformers  artist Dheeraj Verma
  • Bradley Bankston, Co-Owner at Austin Books & Comics
  • Dylan McVillain, comic book creator Kevin Coulston
  • Carlos D Chenet, founder of Dare2DrawStudios in New York
  • Jim Wheelock, animation writer and creator of comics Inferno: Los Angeles
  • Keith Gleason, manages Plastic City Comic Con
  • Comic book inker/illustrator John Tighe

