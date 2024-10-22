Posted in: TV | Tagged: katee sackhoff, newlitg

Katee Sackhoff And Star Trek in The Daily LITG 22nd October, 2024

Katee Sackhoff, ready for Star Trek, was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary Katee Sackhoff gears up for a Star Trek venture, topping Bleeding Cool's trending headlines.

Lying In The Gutters dives into the most-read stories and comic industry buzz.

Explore major comic reveals like Eddie Brock as Marvel's new Carnage.

Catch up on NYCC highlights, franchise battles, and iconic pop culture debates.

Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Katee Sackhoff And Star Trek and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And comics stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, Tara Strong "Fired for being Jewish"

LITG two years ago, Killing Off Batman

LITG three years ago, Heading To MCM London Comic Con

LITG four years ago, the most-read stories

LITG five years ago, something to do with Magic The Gathering was happening

And Gorr was setting up so much that was to come…

LITG six years ago, we had the last of Marvel Netflix

And it was all about Hallowe'en

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Populariser of The Punisher, co-creator of Whisper and 2 Guns, Steven Grant.

Transformers artist Dheeraj Verma

Bradley Bankston, Co-Owner at Austin Books & Comics

Co-Owner at Austin Books & Comics Dylan McVillain, comic book creator Kevin Coulston

Carlos D Chenet, founder of Dare2DrawStudios in New York

founder of Dare2DrawStudios in New York Jim Wheelock, animation writer and creator of comics Inferno: Los Angeles

animation writer and creator of comics Inferno: Los Angeles Keith Gleason, manages Plastic City Comic Con

manages Plastic City Comic Con Comic book inker/illustrator John Tighe

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

