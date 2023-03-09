Jenna Ortega/SNL, WWDITS, Punisher, Picard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, MOTU: Revolution, The Flash, SNL, Punisher/Daredevil, What We Do in the Shadows, and more!
With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us the return of Wang Chung's "Fire in the Twilight" (we just can't stop playing it), welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard teasing a game-changer, Kevin Smith & Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revolution finding a new Teela in Melissa Benoist, The CW's The Flash star Javicia Leslie promising some Batwoman closure, Please Don't Destroy really wanting to do the Wednesday dance with Saturday Night Live host Jenna Ortega, Jon Bernthal making it pretty clear that he's back as Frank Castle/The Punisher for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, FX's What We Do in the Shadows having the "greatest love story" in Nandor & Guillermo, and Brandon Routh believing that DC's Legends of Tomorrow fans deserve a proper series finale.
Plus, check out our coverage of AEW/WWE, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, HBO's The Last of Us, CBS' Ghosts, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Spotify's The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark, Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, The CW's Superman & Lois, HBO's House of the Dragon, Hulu's History of the World: Part II, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, March 9, 2023:
