Jenna Ortega/SNL, WWDITS, Punisher, Picard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, MOTU: Revolution, The Flash, SNL, Punisher/Daredevil, What We Do in the Shadows, and more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us the return of Wang Chung's "Fire in the Twilight" (we just can't stop playing it), welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard teasing a game-changer, Kevin Smith & Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revolution finding a new Teela in Melissa Benoist, The CW's The Flash star Javicia Leslie promising some Batwoman closure, Please Don't Destroy really wanting to do the Wednesday dance with Saturday Night Live host Jenna Ortega, Jon Bernthal making it pretty clear that he's back as Frank Castle/The Punisher for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, FX's What We Do in the Shadows having the "greatest love story" in Nandor & Guillermo, and Brandon Routh believing that DC's Legends of Tomorrow fans deserve a proper series finale.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jenna Ortega/SNL, WWDITS, Daredevil/Punisher, Star Trek: Picard & More!

Plus, check out our coverage of AEW/WWE, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, HBO's The Last of Us, CBS' Ghosts, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Spotify's The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark, Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, The CW's Superman & Lois, HBO's House of the Dragon, Hulu's History of the World: Part II, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, March 9, 2023:

Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes "Disappointed" Discovery Ending with S05

Powerhouse Hobbs Wins TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite [Highlights]

The Mandalorian/The Last of Us: Grogu & Ellie Would Be Friends: Pascal

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 EP on Nandor/Guillermo "Love Story"

AEW Dynamite Preview: All the Fallout from the Revolution PPV

Ghosts Season 2 Ep. 17: Check Out These 3 "Weekend from Hell" Clips

Legends of Tomorrow Fans "Deserve Some Kind of Wrap-Up": Brandon Routh

Stranger Things 5 Production Listing Offers Insight Into Filming Start

Daredevil: Jon Bernthal Posts Address "Born Again" Punisher Return

The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark: Hasan Minhaj Returns for Audio Drama

SNL: Please Don't Destroy Guilts Jenna Ortega Into Wednesday Dance

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 Lands This April (Teaser)

Doctor Who Team Posts Set Video Celebrating International Women's Day

Wardlow Loses TNT Championship

Superman & Lois S03 Showrunners on Lex Luthor, Cudlitz's Look & More

The Flash S09: Javicia Leslie on Batwoman Answers, Arrowverse Closure

Masters of the Universe: Revolution Welcomes Melissa Benoist As Teela

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 4 Promo Teases "Game-Changing" Episode

WWE Backlash Heads to Puerto Rico on May 6th with Bad Bunny as Host

House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Live Up to Show's Name In Big Way

Kiff Star Kimiko Glenn on Disney Series & Animation's Creative Freedom

History of the World: Part II: Johnny Knoxville on Living Comedy Dream

The Three-Body Problem Ep. 27 Review: Meet Mike Evans, Evil White Guy

Star Trek: Picard Star Michael Dorn on Fans Embracing "The Journey"

