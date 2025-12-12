Posted in: Comics, Current News, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Disney Does a Deep Dive Into AI & Much More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Devil May Cry, Lanterns, Disney/OpenAI, Tomb Raider, Stranger Things 5, Trump/SNL, The X-Files, and more!

Article Summary Disney dives deep into AI with a $1B OpenAI deal, sparking industry-wide reactions and analysis.

Tune in for major updates on Devil May Cry S2, Lanterns, and Tomb Raider casting Sigourney Weaver.

Stranger Things 5, The X-Files reboot/revival, and SNL headlines join a packed day in TV news and previews.

Also in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Disney issues a cease-and-desist over AI/IP, with legal implications in focus.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, December 12th, 2025:

Devil May Cry Season 2 Set for May 2026; Evanescence at Game Awards

SNL 51: O'Connor, Allen Explain Difference Between English & British

Lanterns Release Window Confirmed; Was About "Right Timing": Safran

Disney/OpenAI Deal: SAG-AFTRA & WGA Offer Tale of Two Reactions

Tomb Raider: Sigourney Weaver Confirms Casting, Reveals Character Name

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 "Done": Ross Duffer Teases Next 3 Episodes

Disney CEO Bob "AI"ger Offers Netflix/Paramount/Warner Bros Advice

Matlock Showrunner on Del Rio/Billy's Storyline Fate, New Cast Members

AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming Review: New Champs Crowned

Assassin's Creed: Lola Petticrew Joins Netflix Series Cast as Co-Lead

Disney Cease-and-Desist Letter Calls Out Google Over AI/IP Rights

From Sabrina Carpenter to SZA: Is Trump Picking a Fight with SNL?

Disney, OpenAI Sign $1B Deal: Mickey, Spider-Man & More Head to Sora

Taylor Swift, Stephen Colbert Talk Life, Love, "The Eras Tour" & More

Ted Season 2 Drops March 5th; Peacock Previews Seth MacFarlane Series

Supergirl Sees The Truth In The Official Teaser Trailer

Sweetpea Season 2 Wraps: Ella Purnell Promises "Big," "Bonkers" Return

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E08: "Bitin', Spankin'…" Preview

Ghosts: Our S05E08: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" Preview

Matlock: Here's Our Updated S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift" Preview

Elsbeth Season 3: Here's Our Updated S03E09: "Glamazons" Preview

The X-Files: Coogler "Learning to Be a Television Person Right Now"

